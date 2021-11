It seems like Meghan Markle is stirring the pot once again. Tabloids keep reporting about her demanding the Duke of Sussex to prove his relationship to Prince Charles. Speculations about Harry being an illegitimate son of the Prince of Wales have always existed and been questioned by curious and doubtful netizens. However, this time around, it's apparently the mother of his children and possibly his own father who brought up the topic to the media.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO