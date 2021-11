Morton was removed from Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros on Tuesday with swelling in his right ankle, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The right-hander was struck in the right ankle by a comebacker during the second inning, though he completed the frame and returned for the third before limping off following a strikeout. Morton allowed one hit with three strikeouts and two walks over 2.1 scoreless frames before being pulled. Atlanta will scramble in a bullpen game for the rest of Game 1, and it's unclear if the 37-year-old will be able to make his next turn through the rotation, which lines up for Game 5 on Sunday, if necessary.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO