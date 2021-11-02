CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Not expected to play Wednesday

 5 days ago

Rantanen (lower body) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets,...

Rantanen's run for Avalanche, Golden Knights slump discussed by NHL.com

Colorado to host Vegas in ESPN exclusive broadcast. There is no shortage of storylines when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in an ESPN exclusive broadcast Tuesday (8 p.m. ET). These two teams quickly have become Western Conference rivals since Vegas joined the...
coloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche Notebook: Mikko Rantanen, Burakovsky back at practice, Kaut hurt

Mikko Rantanen was out there in a regular jersey today, at the Avalanche practice at Ball Arena. So, there’s some decent news on a day following an overtime home loss to Columbus, which we’ll discuss more in this post. After practice, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar was optimistic about Rantanen, Devon...
chatsports.com

Avalanche expected to have three key players back in lineup at Columbus

The Avalanche reassigned Jacob MacDonald to the AHL’s Colorado Eagles on Friday in a move that suggests it will have forwards Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky back in the lineup on Saturday at Columbus. Rantanen has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury and Burakovsky, also with a...
Mikko Rantanen
Logan O'connor
Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
#Avalanche#Blue Jackets
Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Considered day-to-day

Burakovsky (lower body) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Columbus, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports. Burakovsky was injured against the Wild on Saturday but not before picking up his third assist of the season. The Austrian winger had been elevated to a first-line role with Mikko Rantanen (lower body) unavailable and should continue to feature in the spot if able to suit up versus Minnesota.
NHL
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Won't play Tuesday

Girard (upper body) won't be available for Tuesday's game versus Vegas, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports. Girard is considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, so he could be ready to return as soon as Thursday against the Blues. The 23-year-old defender has tallied two helpers through five games this season.
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Progressing in recovery

Francouz (ankle) is still considered week-to-week but is progressing in his recovery, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Francouz isn't expected back until mid-November, so his week-to-week classification shouldn't come as a surprise. Once given the green light, the 31-year-old netminder should replace Jonas Johansson as the No. 2 option behind Darcy Kuemper, making him a low-end fantasy target at best.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Generates chances

Newhook had an assist and seven shots on goal for AHL Colorado on Saturday. Newhook, who has a goal and an assist through three games for the Eagles, fired 13 shots at goalies the last two games. He opened the season with the Avalanche but was quickly demoted after the season opener. It was a shock to the 20-year-old, but he's earned praise from Eagles coach Greg Cronin, per Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now. "He's very visible. You can see it. He's quick on the puck and he's strong on the puck, and super competitive. We're blessed to have him," Cronin said. Newhook appears motivated to get himself back to the NHL, where the parent club is having depth scoring issues through five games.
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Still week-to-week

Nichushkin (upper body) remains week-to-week despite getting on the ice Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin tallied one assist, three shots and two hits in the season opener against the Blackhawks but has been sidelined for the last four games due to his upper-body issue. Until the 26-year-old Russian is cleared to play, Tyson Jost and J.T. Compher figure to slot into top-six roles.
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Cleared for contact

Toews (undisclosed) has been given the green light to begin taking contact according to coach Jared Bednar, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. The bench boss didn't provide a specific timeline for Toews to return to action but he is at least making progress. At this point, fantasy players should probably still consider him week-to-week until he is able to fully participate in practice sessions. Once given the all-clear, Toews should retake his spot on the blue line, which will likely relegate Ryan Murray or Jack Johnson to the press box.
Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Taking on Golden Knights

Kuemper will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus Vegas, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Kuemper was pretty solid in his last start Saturday against the Lightning, stopping 29 of 32 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The 31-year-old netminder will try to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with a banged-up Golden Knights forward group that will be without Mark Stone (lower body) and Max Pacioretty (lower body).
Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Among scoring leaders

Byram had an assist, three shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over a season-high 26:07 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. Byram had the secondary pass on Colorado's lone goal, giving him five points for the season, tied for second on the team with Mikko Rantanen behind Nathan MacKinnon (six). The rookie defenseman picked up extra time on ice with Samuel Girard (upper body) unavailable.
Stars' Jason Robertson: Playing Wednesday

Robertson (upper body) will suit up against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports. Robertson is poised to take on both a first-line role and join the No. 1 power-play unit despite having missed all six games to start the year. Last season, the 22-year-old winger racked up 17 goals and 28 helpers in 51 contests and could challenge for the 60-point threshold with a full 82-game schedule at his disposal.
Capitals' Nic Dowd: Will play Wednesday

Contrary to a previous report, Dowd (lower body) will be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Red Wings. Dowd was initially expected to a miss a second consecutive game, but he took the ice for warmups ahead of Wednesday's contest. Hendrix Lapierre will shift to left wing, while Daniel Sprong exits the lineup to make room for Dowd.
