Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Not expected to play Wednesday

Newhook had an assist and seven shots on goal for AHL Colorado on Saturday. Newhook, who has a goal and an assist through three games for the Eagles, fired 13 shots at goalies the last two games. He opened the season with the Avalanche but was quickly demoted after the season opener. It was a shock to the 20-year-old, but he's earned praise from Eagles coach Greg Cronin, per Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now. "He's very visible. You can see it. He's quick on the puck and he's strong on the puck, and super competitive. We're blessed to have him," Cronin said. Newhook appears motivated to get himself back to the NHL, where the parent club is having depth scoring issues through five games.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO