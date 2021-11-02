Ridley Scott to Receive CAS Filmmaker Award

Ridley Scott will be honored with the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award at the 58th Annual CAS Awards, scheduled to be held March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“The Cinema Audio Society has long regarded Sir Ridley as a legendary director and bold visionary producer. It is with immense anticipation that we prepare for this year’s awards knowing we will have the opportunity to physically gather as industry professionals representing our craft to salute Sir Ridley’s contribution to creative storytelling,” said CAS president Karol Urban in a statement.

Producer-director Scott is known for classic films such as Thelma & Louise , Alien , Black Hawk Down and Blade Runner . His film Gladiator won the Academy Award for best picture and the Academy Award for best actor for its star, Russell Crowe. In 1968, Scott formed RSA as a commercial production house, and in 1995 he created Scott Free Productions to serve film and television projects.

As a director, Scott’s recent work include The Last Duel , starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, and soon-to-be-released House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino. Next, he will direct Kit Bag with Joaquin Phoenix set to star as Napoleon.

Also being honored at the upcoming CAS Awards is Oscar-winning re-recording sound mixer Paul Massey ( Bohemian Rhapsody ), who will receive the Society’s Career Achievement Award.