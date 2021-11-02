CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ridley Scott to Receive CAS Filmmaker Award

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vnHL_0ckErVeL00

Ridley Scott will be honored with the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award at the 58th Annual CAS Awards, scheduled to be held March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“The Cinema Audio Society has long regarded Sir Ridley as a legendary director and bold visionary producer. It is with immense anticipation that we prepare for this year’s awards knowing we will have the opportunity to physically gather as industry professionals representing our craft to salute Sir Ridley’s contribution to creative storytelling,” said CAS president Karol Urban in a statement.

Producer-director Scott is known for classic films such as Thelma & Louise , Alien , Black Hawk Down and Blade Runner . His film Gladiator won the Academy Award for best picture and the Academy Award for best actor for its star, Russell Crowe. In 1968, Scott formed RSA as a commercial production house, and in 1995 he created Scott Free Productions to serve film and television projects.

As a director, Scott’s recent work include The Last Duel , starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, and soon-to-be-released House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino. Next, he will direct Kit Bag with Joaquin Phoenix set to star as Napoleon.

Also being honored at the upcoming CAS Awards is Oscar-winning re-recording sound mixer Paul Massey ( Bohemian Rhapsody ), who will receive the Society’s Career Achievement Award.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Eternals’ Star Don Lee on Protecting Angelina Jolie and That CG Baby Costume

Making his American debut, Don Lee packs quite a punch in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. The South Korean-American actor, who’s also known as Ma Dong-seok, plays Gilgamesh, the strongest of the Eternals and arguably the most selfless. He’s also quite gifted in hand-to-hand combat, which allowed Lee to put his boxing background to good use. The actor first rose to worldwide prominence in 2016’s zombie horror-thriller Train to Busan, and Hollywood has been knocking on Lee’s door ever since the film’s Cannes premiere. In 2019, the stars finally aligned with an Eternals role that would require Lee’s character to protect Angelina...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Moonlighting as a Model: Barry Jenkins Appears in Campaign for L.A. Label

Barry Jenkins: Oscar-winning writer, director, creator, cinephile and now, fashion model. The celebrated auteur has added the newest title to his résumé thanks to a just-released “Friends and Family” campaign from Los Angeles-based brand BTFL. “Everyone photographed is a friend who became a customer or a customer who became a friend,” explains the brand notes for its Autumn/Winter ’21 promo featuring Jenkins alongside Born x Raised founder Spanto, celebrity stylist Becca Gross (King Bach, Kelly Rowland), art curator Jacqueline Forbes, designer and creative director Justine Gold, and restaurateur Steven Arroyo (Escuela Taqueria). Jenkins explains to The Hollywood Reporter that he falls in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside LACMA’s Art+Film Gala as Honoree Steven Spielberg Says: “I Don’t Think I’ve Referred to Myself in Public” As an Artist

The star-studded annual affair is often affectionately referred to as the Met Gala of the West as it features well-heeled, A-list guests from fashion, film, music, philanthropy, business and tech gathered to raise funds for a museum. But this year’s LACMA Art+Film Gala, a milestone 10th-anniversary event, shimmered in its own, brighter light on Saturday night. It was one of the few black-tie affairs hosting hundreds of guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — following September events like the Emmy Awards and the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — and the energy was ebullient on the museum grounds....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrien Brody Talks His ‘Succession’ Debut: “I Had to Come In and Swim With the Sharks”

[This story contains major spoilers from the fourth episode of Succession season three.] Succession‘s newest character debuted in a big way during the latest episode of the corporate comedy-drama. Played by The French Dispatch and The Pianist star Adrien Brody, activist investor Josh Aaronson over the course of the episode not only pressures the show’s Lear-esque patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) into a meeting, forcing the pair into the same room for the first time since Kendall betrayed his father in last season’s finale. Aaronson also compels the Roys to take that meeting on his own private island,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wicked’: Fans Petition Producers to Not Cast James Corden in Movie Adaptation

Fans are petitioning producers behind a movie adaptation of the hit musical Wicked to not cast James Corden. The petition, posted on Change.org and addressed directly to Universal which is producing the film, has racked up over 21,000 signatures already. The petition states simply: “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie… that’s pretty much it.” Corden was trending on social media over the weekend after major casting announcements were made for the Wicked movie with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande playing leads Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The enmity towards Corden stems from his...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

From Kristen Stewart to Catherine Oxenberg: 11 Actresses Who Have Played Princess Diana

From the early 1980s until the present day, actresses have been taking on the challenge of portraying Princess Diana. Despite being a member of the House of Windsor for only 15 years, the Princess of Wales’ life story remains fascinating. She began to make headlines during her courtship with Prince Charles and continued to captivate the world when she decided to leave the House of Windsor. Diana, who died in a tragic car accident in 1997, was recognized globally for her charity work, style and beauty. Though Princess Diana’s life was the subject of multiple movies while she was still alive, since...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson to Return to ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise

Vin Diesel on Sunday asked Dwayne Johnson to make peace and return to the Fast and Furious franchise. The two superstars had an epic falling out in 2016 when they clashed for the last time on the set of The Fate of the Furious. The two mega action stars made their first onscreen appearance together in 2011’s Fast Five. They have been exchanging barbs in the media ever since Johnson made an Instagram post in 2016 referring to Diesel and in which he questioned his professionalism. However, it seems Diesel is ready to put the drama behind them. “My little brother Dwayne… the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Team on What It Took to “Get It Right” With the Revival

Steering a story about the beloved fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan back to the small screen was both an easy and challenging endeavor. “Honestly every TCA I would ever go to, people would ask me ‘When’s Dexter coming back? Do you have any news on Dexter coming back?’ And I went, ‘It’s not gonna happen’ to ‘Never say never’ because I just wanted people to stop asking the question until I was ready to say yes,” said CEO of Showtime Networks David Nevins. “But in the back of my mind, of course, I always wanted it to happen.” With the Showtime brass...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Matt Damon
The Hollywood Reporter

Sources: Will Smith Shelled Out Bonuses to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars

When WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar opted to launch the studio’s 2021 theatrical slate day-and-date in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max, it had to rush to offer top-tier talent make-goods for lost theatrical returns. Will Smith, who produced and stars in the upcoming King Richard as the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, took it a step further, shelling out his own money to his co-stars, THR confirmed with two sources close to the film. Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: In 1960, Woody Strode Took on the West in John Ford’s ‘Sergeant Rutledge’

The Harder They Fall, the Black Western in theaters now and on Netflix on Nov. 3, owes a tip of the Stetson to Woody Strode, one of the NFL’s first Black players (he signed briefly with the Los Angeles Rams in 1946), who later found a niche playing strong, silent types in Westerns. Part African American and part Native American, Strode’s first big break was in 1960’s Spartacus, as the Ethiopian gladiator whose death sparks a rebellion. It was on the set of 1959’s Pork Chop Hill, a Korean War film, that Strode met John Ford (though Ford was not the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM Goes Old School as Action, Star-Driven Titles Rule

There was a sense of 1990s nostalgia at the 2021 American Film Market. Technically this year’s AFM, with its Zoom meetings, on-demand screenings, virtual keynotes and discussions, was cutting-edge. But the projects on offer and the stars attracting the most attention at AFM 2021 felt very old school. Capstone’s Silent Night, a dialogue-free thriller set to star The Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman and directed by action legend John Woo, marking his first English-language feature in over a decade, sold out in multiple territories within hours of it being unveiled to AFM buyers. A long list of by-the-numbers action movies, most of them...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM 2021: First Bloom Films on Making Female-Focused Movies

Last year, actor-producer Katherine Waddell and writer-director Em Johnson set up First Bloom Films, an independent production company with a clear social objective: to increase the participation of women in the movie business, in front of and behind the camera. A year on and First Bloom arrives at the 2021 American Film Market with its debut production — Balloon Animal, a coming-of-age tale set in a circus, which Johnson wrote and directed — and fresh off a deal with Emagine Content, a production and management firm that shares First Bloom’s corporate goals of producing and representing diverse stories and content of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cas#Scott Free Productions#Thelma Louise#The Academy Award#The Last Duel#House#Kit Bag
The Hollywood Reporter

Prada Recruits Julia Garner, Shira Haas, Louis Partridge and Taylor Russell for Holiday Campaign

They say it never snows in Los Angeles, but Prada made it so. The luxury fashion house made over the entertainment capital of the world by draping it with snow and ice and recruiting four Hollywood stars to populate the frozen terrain while looking chic in Prada ensembles “designed for celebration.” A Midwinter’s Night Dream is the title of Prada’s new Holiday campaign starring Julia Garner (Ozark, the upcoming Inventing Anna), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) and Taylor Russell (Waves). Fusing together fashion and film — long a passion of Prada creatives — the campaign features a short film based on an original script by screenwriter and director Mary Harron, while Glen Luchford handled directing duties and Ferdinando Verderi the creative direction. Luchford’s collaborations with Prada date back to the 1990s. The campaign’s imagery is drawn from the film stills and is meant to be cinematic in that way, with panoramas and scenes that evoke the big-screen. On that note, A Midwinter’s Night Dream also leaned on a virtual effects tool known as the Volume, which was engineered for the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. See the short film and more images from the campaign below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Gal Gadot on Lynda Carter Joining Next ‘Wonder Woman’: “It’s Even Better This Time”

“We’re all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3,” franchise helmer Patty Jenkins teased at the recent DC FanDome, essentially confirming the third installment with herself, titular star Gal Gadot and TV’s original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. Days later, Gadot told THR that “it means the world” to her to have Carter on board for the next go-round. “First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Encanto’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including Red Notice, Encanto, Dickinson and Gucci’s Hollywood Boulevard fashion show. Dickinson season three premiere On Monday night, the team behind Apple TV+’s Dickinson gathered at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center to celebrate the third and final act of Alena Smith’s fresh take on literary legend Emily Dickinson. Stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov and Amanda Warren walked the carpet, along with Smith, who was later joined by this generation’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Millennium Boss on Casting ‘Expendables 4’ and Small-Screen Plans (‘Rambo’ TV?)

An ever-present market flagbearer (a flag perhaps clutched by a bruised and bloodied hand), action film overlord Millennium Media appears to have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic even more battle-hardened than usual. The indie studio may have seen a Milli Vanilli biopic with Brett Ratner go up in smoke earlier this year, but the wheels are now firmly spinning on another long-gestating project, sword and sorcery feature Red Sonja, now with Joey Soloway at the helm (they replaced Bryan Singer), Hannah John Kamen in the lead role and a shoot planned for spring 2022. Then there’s arguably the biggest product in Millennium’s arsenal,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Struggles to Marvel Audiences

Chloé Zhao’s Eternals may have trouble reaching $70 million in its domestic box office debut after earning a mediocre B CinemaScore from moviegoers. That’s the lowest audience grade of any of the 26 titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe;  the previous lowest was the first Thor (B+). The rest have earned a variation of an A CinemaScore. Plenty of fanboys turned out on opening day to see Eternals thanks to Marvel’s loyal following but the film is looking front-loaded. Eternals grossed an estimated $30.7 million on Friday, including $9.5 million in Thursday previews. Box office analysts are projecting a weekend debut in the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

A24 Acquires Rights to Nicole Holofcener’s ‘Beth & Don’, Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Star

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to star in the comedy Beth & Don. A24 announced Friday that they acquired all U.S. rights to the comedy from Nicole Holofcener, who is writing and directing. The film is set to begin shooting early next year. UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the sale of the rights to A24. The comedy will center on a New York novelist named Beth who is happily married to husband Don. However, when Beth overhears Don admit he hasn’t liked her writing in years, their once perfect marriage is tested and the good in their lives in threatened. Holofcener and Dreyfus previously teamed on 2013’s Enough Said, which also starred the late James Gandolfini. The upcoming comedy also marks Louis-Dreyfus’ second film with A24, having just wrapped filming Dainah Oniunias-Pusic’s directorial debut, Tuesday. Beth & Don will be produced by Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu — the pair also produced Enough Said — and Louis-Dreyfus. Film Nation is handling all international sales. Holofcener is repped by UTA and attorney Alan Wertheimer. Louis-Dreyfus is repped by CAA, ID and attorney Jonathan West. Likely Story is repped by Craig Emanuel at Paul Hastings.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ Performance Snags Honor From Palm Springs International Film Festival

Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer has turned heads in the desert. The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced on Friday that Stewart has been selected to receive the Spotlight Award, Actress at the awards gala, set for Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Stewart is the first boldfaced name honoree to be announced for the event, which is presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight. PSIFF runs through Jan. 17. Said fest chairman Harold Matzner: “It is always a challenge to portray a real-life figure, especially one so beloved as Princess Diana, yet Kristen Stewart does a fantastic job in Spencer. She completely disappears into this iconic role, authentically adopting Diana’s mannerisms, accent and demeanor with real emotional depth.” Prior recipients of the actress prize include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Rooney Mara, Julia Roberts and Yuh-Jung Youn. In Spencer, a Neon / Topic Studios film, Stewart stars opposite Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Jack Farthing. Her other recent credits include Seberg, Happiest Season and the upcoming Crimes of the Future.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’: Film Review

It may seem like damning with faint praise to suggest that the reason Clifford the Big Red Dog succeeds as well as it does is that it doesn’t try to do too much in the first place. It’s not reinventing the wheel or breaking new ground; it’s unlikely to wow audiences with its bold artistic vision or profound emotional depths. But there’s a place for sturdy and familiar entertainment that delivers exactly what it intends, and Clifford the Big Red Dog is just that. As in the Norman Bridwell books it’s based on, the film’s entire plot essentially boils down to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy