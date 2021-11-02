CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
H&M Debuts Virtual Vegan Line and Fashion Show in Animal Crossing

By Rosemary Feitelberg
 5 days ago
VIRTUAL VEGANS: Fashion’s fascination with the virtual continues as H&M has unveiled a virtual all-vegan collection and fashion show via Nintendo’s popular video game series Animal Crossing.

The eco-friendly designs mirror select women’s and men’s designs from the upcoming “Co-Exist Story,” an animal-friendly fashion collection. The introduction builds on the Swedish retailer’s launch of H&M Looop Island that took place in April in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The new virtual pieces will debut along with an in-game update to Looop Island, making it a vegan-friendly destination for gamers. The initial launch earlier this year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons played up the company’s sustainability efforts virtually. The Looop name references H&M’s garment recycling machine, which is designed to convert old clothes into new ones. The retailer has showcased Looop in select store locations.

H&M aims to use recycled materials or those made from sustainable methods by 2030. The updated design will play up the chain’s “Co-Exist Story.” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals partnered with H&M for the Co-Exist Story apparel, footwear and accessories  that will be available on the retailer’s site and in select stores starting Thursday.

Reconfigured as an animal sanctuary within Animal Crossing, there will be a virtual ban on fishing and hunting, a new wildflower meadow and vegan food options at the island restaurant.

Pascal Bruin, global sustainability manager at H&M, said in a statement that hosting a fashion show on Animal Crossing for the first time to showcase the company’s Co-Exist Story collection was the “logical next step” to its Looop Island concept, which was developed to encourage consumers to reuse, remake and recycle unwanted garments.

Bruin was on hand for Tuesday’s launch as well as the female gamer BrookeAB, who modeled along with other gamers. A one-size-up puffer jacket, a neon-green furry chain-link scarf, an orange minidress with cutouts, a leatherlike sleeveless blazer and a slogan sweatshirt are among the key styles.

