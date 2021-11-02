Is there a curse on the ManningCast 'Monday Night Football' guests? Bills' Josh Allen could be next

Allen completed 31 of 47 pass attempts for 264 yards and two interceptions while running for 50 yards on five carries against Jacksonville on Sunday. It was a dysfunctional and utterly bizarre game in many ways, and Allen's fantasy output was probably the biggest shock among them as the Bills unthinkably lost 9-6 to the Jaguars. Perhaps playing without two starting offensive linemen helped bring about the struggles, and pressure was indeed a problem as the Jaguars sacked Allen four times while hitting him eight times. While a game this fluky isn't a fair representation of Allen in general, it's a brutal missed opportunity for his fantasy investors in a matchup where everything appeared favorable on paper. As much as it might be difficult for Allen's rattled fantasy managers to feel reassured after a game like this, Allen should bounce back against the Jets in Week 10.

