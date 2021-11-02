CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lauren Boebert ridiculed after attack on Greta Thunberg backfires

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N42hm_0ckErHXP00

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg , after her speech outside Cop26 .

In Glasgow , Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added.

Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter.

“Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.

“How adult of you to pick on a kid,” said one user, among the onslaught of mockery.

“The fact that you don’t understand what she’s doing does not mean that she doesn’t understand what she’s doing,” said another user.

“Thank you for helping broadcast her message,” another tweet wrote.

“While it's clearly lost on you, maybe it will resonate with people who would like to save the planet,” the tweet continued.

Another urged Boebert to wake up. “Why would you criticise a young girl who is articulate and passionate in her beliefs? It’s her world that is at stake. Try listening. Try learning.”

Republicans have been condemned for belittling Ms Thunberg in the past. Commentator Michael Knowles apologised to the activist after referring to her as a “mentally ill Swedish child” on Fox News when she was just 16-years-old.

Donald Trump has also previously undermined Ms Thunberg; he responded one of her speeches, in which she said that world leaders had “stolen my dreams, my childhood, with your empty word”, and asked, “How dare you pretend that this can be solved with just business as usual and some technical solutions?”

Mr Trump sarcastically tweeted in 2019, along with a clip of her speech: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Greta Thunberg was entered into Forbes’ list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2019 and the same year she became Time magazine’s Person of the Year, she has received three consecutive nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, between 2019-21.

Ms Thunberg’s activism started when she skipped school for three weeks in 2018, to protest outside Swedish parliament in an attempt to urge the government to reduce its carbon emissions. Sweden had just had its hottest summer in 262 years.

Comments / 777

Easy Times
5d ago

Boebert is as useless as Green and Gaetz. Their mere presence within our government is an embarrassment to our nation.

Reply(118)
318
Carol Strotman
5d ago

Interesting how Boebert, who only has a barely high school education, thinks attacking a child with 4times as much education makes her feel like an adult. How embarrassing for Colorado

Reply(32)
155
Spider45
5d ago

Boebert has to be good at something, but I am at a total loss as to what it might be. She was a highschool dropout, a teenage mother because she was the school Ho, gave 80 food poisoning when selling food illegally, lied about why she got a conceal carry permit and supports the Big Lie and attacks in the seat of our government.

Reply(6)
139
Related
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Rips ‘Un-American’ Tucker Carlson, Fox News for Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theories

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) blasted those who are spreading conspiracy theories about the January 6th insurrection — that the violence that day was a “false flag” operation — as “un-American” and “very dangerous.” “It’s the same kind of thing you hear from people who say 9/11 was an inside job, for example,” Cheney said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “It’s un-American to be spreading those kinds of lies, and they are lies.” Cheney, who is the top Republican on the select committee investigating January 6th, offered this scathing answer in response to a question from host Chris Wallace about recent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Shore News Network

World Leader Slams Greta Thunberg For ‘Complaining Just For Complaining’

Rwandan Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya slammed youth activist Greta Thunberg on Friday for her criticism of the ongoing COP26 climate summit. The top Rwandan diplomat said Thunberg’s critique of a carbon credit system, which developing nations are largely in favor of, was unnecessary, Politico reported. Under a carbon credit system, countries and private businesses that emit an amount of greenhouse gasses above a set threshold could pay other entities that emit under the limit, according to the World Economic Forum.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Greta Thunberg slams COP26 as a 'failure' at youth protest in Glasgow

Glasgow (CNN) — Greta Thunberg criticized world leaders and called the COP26 summit a "failure" on Friday, as she led a huge youth protest outside the venue of the climate summit in Glasgow. Young activists poured into the Scottish city to demand action from leaders, as the focus of the...
PROTESTS
NWI.com

The Latest: Greta Thunberg calls UN climate talks a failure

GLASGOW, Scotland — Greta Thunberg branded the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow so far “a failure,” accusing leaders of actively creating loopholes in the rules and greenwashing their countries’ emissions. Speaking at a rally outside the conference venue, Thunberg called for tougher rules to clamp down on polluters instead of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Swedish#Fox News#Daily Wire
Mic

Greta Thunberg led 25,000 people in a massive climate march outside COP26

If you kept your expectations low for this year’s United Nations climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, then you might be pleasantly surprised by the developments so far. Some of the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases have come together to agree to cut down on methane emissions, protect forests, and end funding for overseas fossil fuel projects. Not bad!
ENVIRONMENT
uticaphoenix.net

Lauren Boebert said she delivered one of her children in

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite. Rep. Lauren Boebert criticized Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking several months of parental leave. To back up her point, she said she gave birth...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Twitter
arcamax.com

Greta Thunberg vows to go 'net-zero' on swearing

Greta Thunberg has promised to go "net-zero" on swearing. The teenage climate activist says her days of using foul words are over and if she makes a mistake and lets a swear pass her lips she will counteract that by uttering a kind word for every curse that slips off her tongue.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

323K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy