House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
 5 days ago

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden ’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate .

Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.

“I believe that we need an ironclad commitment as it relates to a framework around the build back better and that all 50 senators will support,” said Mr Jeffries. “I think that’s been an understanding as we proceeded from the very beginning — President Biden has laid that out, Speaker Pelosi has laid that out — I support the notion that we need an ironclad agreement”.

Mr Manchin, a moderate Democrat whose opposition to his party’s proposals for paid family leave and some climate measures has raised the hackles of House Progressive Caucus members, said on Monday that he wanted more information on the plan’s full impact on the economy before he’d support it.

But Mr Jeffries stressed that he believes Mr Manchin and other Democrats in the upper chamber are operating on the level.

“The Senate is the Senate, and it’s the price that we pay for the democracy that we have in America. I take every single senator in good faith in terms of comments that they put into the public domain. I also believe that all 50 of them do want to get the Build Back Better act over the finish line and I remain convinced of that,” he said. “When there’s an ironclad agreement, we’ll go to the floor”.

Donna Kelly
5d ago

obviously democrats could care less about America's bridges and road and electrical grids. their socialist agenda is all that matters destroy America food shortages

5d ago

Put them in tents out in the yard! If it’s good enough for the military then it’s good enough for convicts!

Sherri L Larson
5d ago

Jobs: Bankrolling broadband expansion, clean energy and a more sustainable transportation system would bring more than 41,000 jobs to the Mountain State, according to study lead author and University of Massachusetts Economics Professor Robert Pollin. Based on federal government statistics, he said the jobs should be union-level - with good wages, conditions and pensions."These will be jobs across the board," said Pollin. "A lot of jobs in construction but also jobs in sales management, production, engineering, office support, chemists, farmers, community-service managers across the board."

