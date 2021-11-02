CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cop26 dates: How long does the climate summit last?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhyFp_0ckEqYKj00

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties ( Cop26 ) is finally underway in Glasgow, Scotland, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre brings together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.

Boris Johnson , Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and US president Joe Biden are among the visiting dignitaries, as are Sir David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg , the world’s two most famous climate activists, despite the latter criticising the event and expressing pessimism about its chances of achieving meaningful change.

Follow Cop26 Glasgow news live: Latest updates from climate summit

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is the most prominent leader to have snubbed the event, in a major blow to Mr Johnson’s hopes of forging an agreement.

Her Majesty the Queen will also not be there, having been advised to stay away on medical grounds after missing out on a ceremonial trip to Northern Ireland with the same complaint.

However, the prime ministers of India and Australia, Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison , are now both on board having previously expressed doubts.

The 197 signatories, or “parties”, to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) are all represented in Glasgow in some capacity, along with tens of thousands of negotiators, government officials, businesses and activists, all hoping to make their voices heard and see a comprehensive plan agreed on how to accelerate action towards the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and avert the climate catastrophe our planet faces.

Cop26’s specific stated concerns are: securing global net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and keeping Earth’s end-of-century temperature increase down to 1.5 degrees Celsius; adapting to protect communities and natural habitats on the frontline of extreme weather events caused by global heating; ensuring the developed world drums up at least $100bn in climate finance every year; and agreeing conditions under which the world can work together to tackle the crisis as one.

“Around the world storms, floods and wildfires are intensifying,” the Cop26 website states , underlining the urgency of the need to act.

“Air pollution sadly affects the health of tens of millions of people and unpredictable weather causes untold damage to homes and livelihoods too.

“But while the impacts of climate change are devastating, advances in tackling it are leading to cleaner air, creating good jobs, restoring nature and at the same time unleashing economic growth.

“Despite the opportunities we are not acting fast enough. To grip this crisis, countries need to join forces urgently.”

In addition to the many speeches, roundtable meetings and fringe events taking place in Glasgow, campaigners are out in force to keep the pressure on.

During Cop25 in December 2019, which was hosted by Chile but staged in Madrid, as many as 50,000 environmental activists took to the streets of the Spanish capital to demand an end to fossil fuel dependence.

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

Island Nations Unable to Attend UN Climate Talks May Vanish

Island nations in the Pacific often play a major role at UN climate conferences. The speeches and coalition-building of leaders from nations that will soon vanish beneath rising sea levels act as a powerful reminder of the real stakes. For obvious reasons, these leaders also tend to push hard for ambitious climate deals that will protect the most vulnerable countries.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Alok Sharma
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Narendra Modi
Shore News Network

World Leader Slams Greta Thunberg For ‘Complaining Just For Complaining’

Rwandan Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya slammed youth activist Greta Thunberg on Friday for her criticism of the ongoing COP26 climate summit. The top Rwandan diplomat said Thunberg’s critique of a carbon credit system, which developing nations are largely in favor of, was unnecessary, Politico reported. Under a carbon credit system, countries and private businesses that emit an amount of greenhouse gasses above a set threshold could pay other entities that emit under the limit, according to the World Economic Forum.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

What is COP26? Here's how global climate negotiations work and what's expected from the Glasgow summit

Shelley Inglis is executive director of the University of Dayton Human Rights Center. Over two weeks in November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Scotland to discuss what to do about climate change. It's a complex process that can be hard to make sense of from the outside, but it's how international law and institutions help solve problems that no single country can fix on its own.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow protest – live: Greta Thunberg accuses global leaders of presiding over ‘greenwash festival’

Greta Thunberg has given a thundering speech at the climate rally in Glasgow on Friday afternoon, saying that Cop 26 has turned into a “PR event” and lambasted global leaders for turning the urgent talks into a “greenwash festival”.The 18-year-old took to the stage amid cheers from activists and said that “drastic cuts” were needed to halt climate change and that the conference is a celebration of “business as usual and blah blah blah”.Her speech at the protest comes the day after the 18-year-old Swedish environmentalist suggested that summit talks were becoming a “greenwashing campaign” for politicians and business leaders....
PROTESTS
arcamax.com

Commentary: COP26 doesn't have to be a summit of slogans

It’s no wonder Boris Johnson is trying to manage expectations for the United Nations’ COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. There are risks in hosting the most important global confab the world has seen in a long time. Key guests may cancel, complain or renege on their promises. Sudden events could intervene.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Paris Climate Agreement#British#Scottish#Unfccc#Paris Agreement
Birmingham Star

G20 Leaders' Summit to focus on climate, health, global economy

ROME, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Luigi Mattiolo, a senior diplomatic advisor to Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said on Tuesday that the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit will broadly focus on three main areas: climate change, health and the global economic recovery. Speaking to reporters via video conference,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

COP26, Glasgow: What is the United Nations Climate Change Conference? Why Does the Summit Matter?

The science behind climate change is pretty straightforward! The more greenhouse gases we release, the warmer our planet gets. These gases—carbon dioxide, methane, or other heat-trapping gases—tend to stay in the atmosphere for a long time. Thus, we need to act fast, yet bringing down greenhouse gas emissions and removing the accumulated carbon remains an extraordinarily complex and challenging task. Most economies in the world continue to run on fossil fuels—therefore, collective action is critical to mitigate and adapt to changing climate.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Chile
Country
India
Country
Scotland
Place
Madrid, Spain
ABC News

The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

ROME -- The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he unsuccessfully pressed President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon-cutting goals ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit. China released an updated version of its climate...
WORLD
Washington Post

COP26 summit puts spotlight on climate misinformation online

Welcome to The Technology 202! We’ve only made it to page 371 of the massive reconciliation package so far. How about you? Let us know: cristiano.lima@washpost.com and aaron.schaffer@washpost.com. Keep scrolling for the latest on Google’s Pentagon pursuit and on the Pegasus Project. But first:. COP26 summit puts spotlight on climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 in Glasgow: Halfway to a halfway house on climate change

The United Nations climate summit in Glasgow is at the midpoint of its fortnight of detailed negotiations – the part that matters and is supposed to translate the fine words of the leaders who opened the conference into binding commitments to change. We are halfway through a summit that appears...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketRealist

What Does the COP26 Summit Mean for SPE Crypto?

Before the start of the COP26 climate summit, the Save Planet Earth (SPE) crypto price soared to a new record high. It pulled back as some investors rushed to take early profit. Should you buy the dip? What’s the SPE crypto price prediction?. Article continues below advertisement. Bitcoin's price hit...
MARKETS
AFP

Youth groups protest lack of action at climate summit

Thousands of youth descended on the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday to protest what they say is a dangerous lack of action by leaders at the COP26 climate summit. Campaigners say they expect up to 50,000 demonstrators in the Scottish city on Saturday as part of a global round of climate protests.
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Young protesters have given up school due to climate urgency, says activist

Ugandan activist Evelyn Acham said the need for climate action is ‘urgent’ so young people can return to education and work. A number of young people have become “full-time activists” against climate change, giving up education and work due to the urgency of the crisis, one of the leading protesters has said.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

COP26 Climate Summit Continues After Landmark Deal to Ditch Coal

The coverage on this live blog is now over. Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Thursday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

323K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy