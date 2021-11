The dogs of the Tulsa Police Department’s K9 Unit are trained for two things: to catch bad guys and to detect narcotics. And yes, they will bite. For the most part, “you have to do three things wrong to get bit,” Lt. Chris Moudy says. “You have to commit a felony, you have to run and then you have to not give up when we find you.”

TULSA, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO