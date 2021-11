Of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo share a reputation for being loose-lipped regarding spoilers for upcoming Marvel Studios projects. In a new interview discussing his third headlining gig as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home -- possibly his final outing in the MCU -- Holland cast aspersions on Ruffalo to deflect from a question about the future of the Spider-Verse in live-action Spider-Man movies. Empire Magazine posed the question to Holland. The Spider-Man star responded by saying, "I don't know. I'm always in the dark. If they are, no-one's told me. Where's Mark 'I'll Tell You Everything' Ruffalo when you need him, eh?"

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO