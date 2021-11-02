Flu Shots with Highmark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cool weather outside means it’s officially flu season. Everyone is at risk for getting it, especially those who gather in large groups. Symptoms may include chills, dehydration, fever, body aches, and more. Thus, it’s important to wash your hands and sanitize highly-touched areas after each use. In addition, many health professionals are recommending that you get your flu shot as soon as possible in order to keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy. This is because the flu shot is a preventative measure for getting the flu. In fact, a study done by the CDC found that the flu vaccine reduces the risk of illness severity, hospitalizations, and more.

