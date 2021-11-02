CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Flu Shots with Highmark

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighmark is partnering with Latino Connection are partnering up to provide...

wvua23.com

Health Matters: It’s time for a flu shot

Every year, thousands of people in the U.S. get sick with the flu. But it’s not just a bad cold, because the flu can be deadly. University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Weida said anyone older than 6 months should get the flu vaccine every year. “September or...
HEALTH
kingsvillerecord.com

Flu shot recommended for people 65 and older

(BPT) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people 65 years and older get their flu shot this year, in addition to their currently recommended COVID-19 vaccines. Health experts across the country urge everyone 6 months and older to get an annual flu vaccine, but for those at higher risk of serious flu complications, including people 65 years and older, getting a flu shot is especially important.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kq2.com

Pediatric clinic offers drive thru flu shots

Peacock Pediatrics will hold another drive-thru flu shot clinic next Saturday, October 30. Families looking to receive a shot at the clinic will need to make an appointment by calling (816) 396 6026 during business hours.
HEALTH
WWAY NewsChannel 3

This flu season doctors say less people are getting flu shots

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After seeing less cases of the flu this past year in comparison to previous years, health officials say less people are coming in to get their flu shots this season. Dr. Paul Kamitsuka with Wilmington Health says there is a concern this season of a spike...
WILMINGTON, NC
Newswatch 16

Healthwatch 16: COVID-19 and flu shots

DANVILLE, Pa. — As temperatures drop, more people will gather indoors. Doctors at Geisinger say that could be a breeding ground for both the flu and COVID-19. While Geisinger has not yet seen any significant flu in its system, Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious diseases at Geisinger, anticipates they could.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Elkhart Truth

Program delivers flu shots to Hispanic populations

ELKHART — Despite hard rains, the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC) and Walgreens reported a good turnout for flu vaccination clinics in Elkhart and Ligonier over the weekend. Flu vaccines were offered for free Sunday to uninsured patients, with no appointment or doctor’s referral needed.
ELKHART, IN
Martha's Vineyard Times

Flu clinic administers all 400 shots

The all-Island seasonal flu clinic administered 400 flu vaccines Saturday at the Oak Bluffs School. According to Edgartown health agent Matt Poole, the clinic was “very successful.” Only four cars were turned away at noon when the drive-through clinic reached capacity. “The configuration of the site worked well and wait...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Health
miami.edu

Find answers to common flu shot questions

We’re sharing details on when and where you can receive your vaccine before the compliance deadline and answering frequently asked questions from staff members. Flu shots are currently available for students and faculty and staff members by appointment at multiple locations on and off campus. Find details on vaccination sites, reporting procedures, and compliance deadlines.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Kids Should Get the Flu Shot This Season

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. With the potential for a big outbreak of flu this winter, it is more important than ever to make sure that children get the flu vaccine as soon as possible, according to flu trackers. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends everyone over the age of 6 months get an annual flu shot, ideally by the end of this month.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Connecticut

Now is a Great Time to Get a Flu Shot

Medical experts say with the coronavirus still spreading, it's more important than ever to protect yourself against another virus - the flu. And the clock is ticking down on the best time to get a flu shot. "The CDC recommendations are that individuals try to get vaccinated by the end...
HEALTH
10NEWS

How effective is the flu shot?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Every year, leading up to the months of October through May, people are reminded to get their flu vaccination for the upcoming flu season. But does getting your annual flu shot really help you in the long run?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Ada News

Drive-thru flu shots available at no-charge to the public

Drive-thru flu shots are available to the public for individuals ages 4 and older at the Chickasaw Nation Emergency Operations Facility, 1300 Cradduck Road, Ada, through Friday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended at FluVaccine.Chickasaw.net. Health officials and leaders at Chickasaw Nation Department of Health...
ADA, OK
wcexaminer.com

Doctor: Don't skip out on flu shots

A year after reporting one of the lowest numbers of flu cases in recent memory, infectious disease doctors are encouraging people to not skip out on their flu shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
brproud.com

Louisiana Dept. of Health to administer flu shots in Reserve

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will hold a flu vaccination event in Reserve on Monday, Nov. 1. The St. John the Baptist Health Unit on Central Avenue will be the site for the event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community flu vaccination event is free and open to the public. Walk-ups are welcome. LDH recommends wearing a short-sleeve T-shirt or a loose-fitting long sleeve shirt. LDH says to bring private insurance, such as a Medicaid or Medicare card, so it can be billed.
RESERVE, LA
KX News

Sanford Health encourages flu shots during “Boo to the Flu”

Halloween is just a day away, and one local pediatric clinic is using the opportunity to allow kids to trick-or-treat and get their flu shots. KX News spoke with a pediatrician at Sanford Children’s Campus in Bismarck and a patient about why they think people should get their shots. “Flu, like anything else, can kill […]
BISMARCK, ND
WBKO

Flu shots & why it’s important

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cool weather outside means it’s officially flu season. Everyone is at risk for getting it, especially those who gather in large groups. Symptoms may include chills, dehydration, fever, body aches, and more. Thus, it’s important to wash your hands and sanitize highly-touched areas after each use. In addition, many health professionals are recommending that you get your flu shot as soon as possible in order to keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy. This is because the flu shot is a preventative measure for getting the flu. In fact, a study done by the CDC found that the flu vaccine reduces the risk of illness severity, hospitalizations, and more.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Midland Daily News

Big Rapids Hospital to offer free flu shots

BIG RAPIDS – Community members are encouraged to take advantage of a free flu shot clinic at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. Shots will be available via walk-in appointments to anyone 3 years old and older from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the hospital’s Professional Office Building, 705 Oak St., Suite 5, Door A in Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI

