2022 Chevy Colorado Z71 Trail Boss Package On Display At SEMA 2021

The world is happy to have some sense of normality again. Just look at how many people went to the American Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas a week ago. People clearly want to be back out in public, and car shows are just one of the treats we can look forward to resuming as per normal. One of the biggest is SEMA, happening next week in Las Vegas. The SEMA Show attracts the who's who of the automotive modification industry, but in recent years, automakers themselves have bought into the hype. They bring in tuners and car builders, and sometimes just showcase what their own in-house departments can do. Nissan is one of the OEMs that will be exhibiting cars this year, with three new in-person debuts and three custom cars that range from off-road heroes to racetrack dominators. For those who prefer their cars stock, the SEMA Show means the first public appearance of the all-new Nissan Z.

