CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

2022 Chevy Colorado Z71 Trail Boss Package On Display At SEMA 2021

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors is showing off a specially prepared 2022 Chevy Colorado Z71 at the 2021 SEMA Show this week. This unique Chevy Colorado Z71 is equipped with the new-for-2022 Trail Boss Package and features a variety of official Chevrolet Accessories, including the Chevrolet Performance 1-inch front levelling kit, Chevrolet Performance underbody...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

These 10 Cars Are Actually Worth More Used Than New

One post-pandemic surprise has been the spike in used car prices. In recent months, some used cars are even selling for more than when they were new!. Traditionally, economic uncertainty and less travel means less demand for cars. But surprisingly, many vehicles from the last few model years are selling at a premium compared to their original prices. Various factors have pushed used car prices into stratospheric heights, including:
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

Chevy Beast concept arrives at SEMA with a 650HP supercharged V8 engine

We thought Chevy would be taking it easy at the 2021 SEMA show. Instead, Chevy is turning the world upside down with its Beast concept, a four-passenger concept vehicle based on modified underpinnings of a Silverado pickup truck. As expected, Beast is a machine for high-performance desert running and off-road driving, and it’s packing the heart of a C7 Corvette ZO6.
CARS
thedrive

Shop Turns Modern Chevy Tahoe Z71 Into Two-Door K5 Blazer Replica

It's got all of the modern conveniences of a late-model Tahoe, and most of the looks of a classic two-door Blazer. Restomods aren't anything new these days. Typically, they involve adding a bunch of new parts to a much older car. Whether it's an old Bronco with a modern crate engine or an MGB with an electric drivetrain, there's plenty of variety and these are only getting more popular. That's not always the best recipe, though. Newer cars are typically safer, more reliable, and more comfortable. If only you could capture the look of a classic car but retain all the advantages of a new car.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Malibu Production Back On Track

Production of the Chevy Malibu restarted on November 1st at the GM Fairfax Assembly facility in Kansas after being down in the U.S. since February. The facility is also responsible for production of the Cadillac XT4 crossover, which has been at full production capacity for the past few weeks. Looking...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Cars
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Extreme Off-Road Unveiled At 2021 SEMA Show

General Motors has pulled the veil off of an ultra-capable 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Extreme Off-Road variant at the 2021 SEMA Show, which looks to elevate the capability of the Colorado ZR2 with a variety of different GM parts and accessories. The Chevy Colorado ZR2 Extreme Off-Road is essentially a...
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

The Chevy Beast Headlines Automaker’s SEMA 2021 Lineup

A radical off-roader dubbed the Chevy Beast will headline the American automaker’s lineup at the 2021 SEMA Show this week. The Chevy Beast is based on a Chevy Silverado 1500 chassis and is powered by the automaker’s supercharged 6.2L LT4 V8 engine, which is rated at 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The LT4 engine is paired with a GM 10-speed automatic transmission in the Beast, linked up to a two-speed transfer case.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sema#Chevy Colorado Z71#Chevrolet Accessories#Chevrolet Performance#Freespirit Recreation#Overlander#Pec#Lpo#Rpo Sb9 Rrb#Lt#Lcv
gmauthority.com

Hoonigan Building ZZ632-Powered Chevy Camaro For SEMA: Video

In case you missed it, Chevrolet Performance unveiled its biggest, most-powerful crate engine to date earlier this week, pulling the sheets on the new ZZ632, a 632-cubic-inch (10.3L) gasoline-powered monster throwing down more than 1,000 naturally aspirated horsepower. Now, the folks at Hoonigan are dropping this beast of a motor under the hood of a third-generation Chevy Camaro Z28, racing to finish the project in time for the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New And Old Zs Headline Nissan's Explosive SEMA Display

The world is happy to have some sense of normality again. Just look at how many people went to the American Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas a week ago. People clearly want to be back out in public, and car shows are just one of the treats we can look forward to resuming as per normal. One of the biggest is SEMA, happening next week in Las Vegas. The SEMA Show attracts the who's who of the automotive modification industry, but in recent years, automakers themselves have bought into the hype. They bring in tuners and car builders, and sometimes just showcase what their own in-house departments can do. Nissan is one of the OEMs that will be exhibiting cars this year, with three new in-person debuts and three custom cars that range from off-road heroes to racetrack dominators. For those who prefer their cars stock, the SEMA Show means the first public appearance of the all-new Nissan Z.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Toyo And Craven Performance To Show 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer At 2021 SEMA Show

Toyo Tires and Missouri-based off-road shop Craven Performance will bring a tastefully customized 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer to the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas next week. The 1972 K5 Blazer in question was built by Craven Performance owner Ben Craven and his team of off-road experts. The vehicle, which was commissioned by a client as a tribute to their late mother, is described by Toyo Tires as a “reliable beach cruiser or street screamer that you can have a blast with.” It features chopped doors that align with the K5 Blazer bedsides, while the factory dual spare tire carrier has also been removed – modifications that give the vehicle ” subtle and clean lines,” compared to a stock K5. It also boasts a full roll cage for added protection when off-roading and rock crawling.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Custom 1993 GMC TopKick For Sale Has A Five-Speed Manual

A custom 1993 GMC TopKick with a five-speed manual was recently listed for sale via online car auction Cars and Bids. That alone should be enough to pique the interest of many GM truck fans, but this TopKick is also being offered with no reserve price, which means one lucky bidder could get a hot deal on this low-mileage two-door truck.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

Ford To Display More Than 40 Custom Creations At SEMA Show

When the SEMA Show kicks off on Monday visitors will see more than 40 must-have creations that will highlight Ford's many accessories for its cars and trucks. Limbering itself up from a year without a SEMA show, Ford has announced that when the Specialty Equipment and Manufacturing Association (SEMA) show kicks off on Monday, the automaker will unveil a lineup of must-have cars and trucks.
CARS
gm-trucks.com

Chevy Announces SEMA 2021 Concept Trucks

Chevrolet and the industry are back in Las Vegas for the SEMA Show and Chevrolet Performance has announced a lineup of customized trucks that will make you drool. Here’s the lineup you’ll want to check out. All of these trucks will be available to see in-person during this year’s 2021...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Traverse Loses Blackout And Black Accent Packages

The 2022 Chevy Traverse crossover arrives as the fifth model year of the latest second-generation vehicle, introducing a refresh consisting of several updates and changes over the preceding 2021 model year. Among these is the cancellation of the Blackout and Black Accent packages. Previously, the Blackout and Black Accent packages...
CARS
gmauthority.com

1970 Pontiac GTO Takes On Modern Dodge Charger Scat Pack: Video

The muscle cars of the ‘60s and ‘70s never really went away – they just got faster. Indeed, while the formula has been tweaked a bit over the years, the basics remain, with plenty of power under the hood, drive wheels in back, and loads of attitude in between. Now, we’re watching as old school battles new school with a 1970 Pontiac GTO lining up alongside a modern Dodge Charger Scat Pack in the following drag racing video.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Tahoe Z71 Overlanding Concept Debuts At SEMA

Among the several vehicles that General Motors will present at this week’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas will be the 2022 Chevy Tahoe Z71 Overlanding Concept – a kitted-out version of the Tahoe that comes equipped with everything needed for a weekend of off-roading and camping. Based on the current...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thedetroitbureau.com

Chevy Invades SEMA Show Led by The Beast

The SEMA kicked off Tuesday with Chevrolet showing off eight customized trucks, led by The Chevy Beast, plus a bonus vehicle — an electrified 1957 Chevy. The Chevy Beast follows all of the traditional efforts of past automakers looking to highlight the best of the company’s aftermarket accessories. In this case, a concept vision of the ultimate in high-performance desert running, says the brand.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Stellantis Keeps on Truckin’ at SEMA

Ask any fashion designer what makes an outfit, and they’ll say the same thing: accessories. And so it goes with SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association’s annual blowout, where automakers drape their hottest rides with even hotter aftermarket equipment. The event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center,...
CARS
Autoblog

Chevy helps convert a 1957 Chevy to electric power for SEMA

For the third year in a row, Chevrolet has put together an electric-converted classic car to show off what will be possible with its upcoming eCrate Connect and Cruise system. This year's project was a 1957 Chevy done in collaboration with Cagnazzi Racing and Hot Rod magazine, and the specs are interesting.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy