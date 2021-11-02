Living Gracefully with Woodland Terrace – 11/02/21

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT TRAILER BREAKDOWN!!! This week, Dominic, Ben, and Chris share their observations on the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, including how Fett has changed over the years, his relationship with the Underworld, and what characters they'd like to see appear in the show. Then they talk about the rumors of a new animated series about Darth Maul and Crimson Dawn before Solo. Then they look at the rumored trailers and teases that will drop next week on Disney+ Day (November 12th). And, Dominic chats with the Hasbro Star Wars team about their latest reveals. Plus, how Dave Filoni could get his revenge for the response to The Clone Wars movie, what Star Wars creator is most likely to bring back Mace Windu, and how it's not inconceivable that we get a new Star Wars release on Disney+ in 51 out of 52 weeks in 2022. All this and much more!

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO