Issues The Next X-Men Movies Need To Avoid

I’m willing to bet that a lot of people might think of the Tommy Lee Jones-driven kids movie when they hear the title ‘Toy Soldiers‘ since this gem starring Sean Astin, Louis Gossett Jr., and several other stars back in the day probably isn’t at the top of their personal favorites. It might be when it comes to some folks, but it’s easy to think of why it wouldn’t be for many others simply because it is kind of a dated movie and it has been a while since it was released. But all the same, it’s one of those that could end up surprising people if someone ever takes a look and figures that it could stand to be rebooted. It might even be nice if some of the actors, those that are up for it anyway, would come in and either take starring roles or maybe stick around for a cameo. It’s kind of ironic when reboots really became popular that some of us, including myself, were definitely against it. While it’s still not the perfect solution to bringing back great movies, it does have some appeal when it comes to reviving movies that could use another chance.

