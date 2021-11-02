CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Yellowstone’: The Dutton Ranch Sign Pops Up at Herald Square in NYC

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtU04_0ckEoRwO00

It appears the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is expanding its reach all the way across the country to the east coast.

The infamous Dutton Ranch sign that appears on the show popped in the Big Apple yesterday. The infamous sign that often appears on “Yellowstone” made its way to New York on Monday. On the show, the Dutton Ranch sign guides visitors to the ranch’s central location within its gates. The “Yellowstone” creative crew is now using the sign to entice new viewership ahead of the upcoming fourth season. The sign will be placed in different locations during the lead-up to the new season premiere. It is part of a “Yellowstone” scavenger hunt campaign that invites fans to guess where the sign is based on a few clues.

New York is also a great first stop for the Dutton Ranch sign as “Yellowstone” looks to expand its viewer base. No word yet on where the sign is today but we will jump right into the scavenger hunt once the next clue comes out. There are only five more days until the fourth season premieres with two episodes back-to-back. Until then, we have a scavenger hunt to tide us over until Sunday.

“If you guessed New York City, you were right!” the Twitter post exclaims. “The iconic Dutton Ranch sign made an appearance at Herald Square in the heart of NYC. Come back tomorrow for day 2!”

The tweet includes a link to the site findingyellowstone.com, where the scavenger hunt is explained in more detail. “Yellowstone” fans are gleefully participating in the social media scavenger hunt. It’s a fun and creative way to count down the remaining days until the fourth season arrives this Sunday.

‘Yellowstone’ Invites Fans to Play and Interactive Game

The “Finding Yellowstone” website goes into further detail about the scavenger hunt and its intended purpose.

“Six Landmarks in Six Landmark Locations? Let’s Go to Work!” the scavenger hunt guidelines state. Participants who correctly guess the “Yellowstone” clues will have a chance to win prizes. Among the prizes is a trip to the real Dutton Ranch — a dream for practically every fan of the show.

“We’re celebrating the season 4 premiere of Yellowstone with a scavenger hunt like no other!” the site explains. “We’ve hidden iconic elements from the show in various cities around the country, and we’re challenging YOU to find them. If you guess correctly, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a variety of Yellowstone prizes, including a trip to the real-life Dutton Ranch!”

As with most everything “Yellowstone,” this scavenger hunt is a big hit among the show’s fan base. Several fans of the show were able to correctly identify where the Dutton sign was on Monday. We will have to wait and see where they put it for Tuesday’s portion of the hunt.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Did Kayce Dutton Survive?

Yellowstone is back, and we’re finally getting answers after well over a year of waiting – including the fate of one Kayce Dutton. Be warned, big ol’ spoilers for Season 4 are ahead. “You’ll never meet a man who’s killed more men than me. But I ain’t never murdered one....
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Is Kayce Going to Collect on Walker’s Promise in Tonight’s Premiere?

On “Yellowstone,” Walker (Ryan Bingham) once made a promise to Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Will Walker remember his promise and be an ally to Kayce in Season 4?. The ex-con told Kayce – who Rip (Cole Hauser) had asked to take Walker to the “train station” (code for killing him and dumping his body) – that he wouldn’t forget the mercy Kayce showed him that night and that he owed Kayce.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Whiskey Riff

You Can Actually Rent Rip’s Cabin On The Real-Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch

Yellowstone just might be one of the hottest shows on television right now and with the Season 4 premiere right around the corner the anticipation is just about to kill us. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV. Set in the beautiful state of Montana, near Yellowstone […] The post You Can Actually Rent Rip’s Cabin On The Real-Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV & VIDEOS
audacy.com

'Stranger Things' pop-up store coming to NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Ever wanted to enter the Upside Down? “Stranger Things” fans can have their chance in NYC in just a few days. The first-ever, official Stranger Things Store opens Nov. 6 on the northwest corner of 42nd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan, and will offer plenty of nostalgic experiences for fans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

‘Stranger Things’ Pop-Up Shop Launching in Times Square This Weekend

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is turning its new space in the Theater District upside down. Decked out in red neon lights, the pop-up for the Duffer brothers’ series opens on Saturday in 10,603 square feet at 5 Times Square. The Times Square tower’s landlord, RXR Realty, declined to comment on the asking rent of the short-term lease.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#The Ranch#Paramount Network#Findingyellowstone Com
NBC New York

First-Ever ‘Stranger Things' Pop-Up to Bring The Upside Down to Times Square

“Stranger Things” fans in New York City, get ready for a real-life supernatural experience. The Upside Down is coming to Times Square. Netflix announced Wednesday that it will open its first-ever pop-up shop Saturday on Stranger Things Day, giving fans an immersive experience full of mystery, friendship, and of course, 80s nostalgia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode Titles Bring Dutton Assassinations to the Forefront

We are now just days away from the fourth season premiere of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”. As if fans weren’t already over-the-top excited for the quickly approaching new season, “Yellowstone” dropped an excitement bomb today (Wednesday. We now know all of the episode titles for the fourth season and fans are scrambling to figure out what they mean. It is completely possible to read too much into episode titles but it certainly feels like we have gotten a big “Yellowstone” season four clue.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fan Creates Backstories for Ranch Hands, And They’re Spot-On

Every once in a while, a fan dreams up something so good we’re dying to see it on the show. These Yellowstone rancher backstories are exactly that. If you’ve been with us at Outsider for a while, then you know Reddit is a hotbed for Yellowstone discussion. This isn’t surprising, as the show would become cable television’s #1 rated drama by viewership over the course of Season 2. The audacity of Season 3 only served to enhance Yellowstone‘s foothold on American pop culture, too. Yet through all the phenomenal hours of Dutton-centric happenstance, we’ve come to know shockingly little about the ranch hands we love just as much. Except Jimmy. We know what a POS he was pre-Rip. So leave it to Redditors to “headcanon” other favorites some truly solid backstories.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Indy100

From Kanye West to Beyoncé, every state’s richest celebrity revealed

It comes as no surprise that many American athletes, singers, actors, business people, and others in the entertainment industry across the country are, well, multi-millionaires.What you may not have considered is who the most financially successful person from each state has turned out to be.Recent data mapped out by StatsPanda on Instagram now shows who is the wealthiest public figure from each US state.According to recent data published by StatsPanda on Instagram, there are many faces that we would expect to be the most affluent in certain states ... along with some unexpected ones. ...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Dispels ‘Ridiculous’ Rumor About His Hair

On Wednesday, Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider put an end to a “ridiculous” rumor that’s been floating around about the actor’s hair. Schneider is one-half of the famous Dukes brothers duo from the hit action-comedy series from the late ’70s and 1980s. He and co-star Tom Wopat played the title roles of Bo and Luke Duke, two good ‘ol boys forever getting into trouble with the law. In a way, the Dukes were the Robin Hoods of their own rural community.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Going Off on Former Guest Host Aaron Rodgers

“Jeopardy!” fans are incredibly angry with former game show guest host Aaron Rodgers. Although, while he has received criticism for his audition last year, their frustration has nothing to do with his hosting abilities. “Jeopardy!” fans have gone off on the Greenbay Packers quarterback regarding his COVID-19 vaccination status. According...
FOOTBALL
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

283K+
Followers
28K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy