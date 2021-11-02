U.S. to Launch Effort to Combat Suicide By Gun, Including New Regulations for Sellers

It’s unfortunate that Americans have little understanding of our Constitution – reporters, citizens, and judges. Reporters say that federal vaccine mandates are superior to state law. The states formed the federal government and gave it power – not the other way round. The 10th Amendment says that unless power is “delegated” to the federal level, it remains with the states. I challenge anyone to show where in the Constitution our congress or president got the power to establish medical standards.

