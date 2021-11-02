CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Department Sues to Block Sale of Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House

By Lindsey Ellefson
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Department of Justice leveled an antitrust lawsuit against Penguin Random House Tuesday in an effort to stop it from acquiring Simon & Schuster. Penguin Random House is the largest publisher in the country. Simon & Schuster is currently the publishing arm of ViacomCBS. The suit says the...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Penguin, Simon & Schuster Deal Triggers Author Risk Probe at DOJ

Penguin Random House/Simon & Schuster tie-up will harm authors, DOJ says. DOJ looking beyond consumer welfare standard in merger review. The Justice Department’s bid to block Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of rival Simon & Schuster reflects its recent focus on individual worker protection in antitrust enforcement. The $2.18 billion...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Government Files Antitrust Suit to Block ViacomCBS’ Sale of Simon & Schuster

The U.S. government has filed an antitrust suit seeking to block ViacomCBS from selling its publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, to Penguin Random House. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday morning, alleges that the $2 billion deal “would give Penguin Random House outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work.” In particular, the government alleges that the merger would be harmful to authors of “anticipated top-selling books,” by depriving them of competition in the publishing market. “If consummated, this merger would likely result in substantial harm to authors of anticipated top-selling books and...
U.S. POLITICS
Vulture

Biden Administration Sues to Halt $2 Billion Simon & Schuster Acquisition

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice sued to prevent Penguin Random House from acquiring its publishing rival Simon & Schuster in a $2.18 billion deal that would have seen America’s largest publisher grow significantly larger. Penguin Random House is already the result of a merger between Penguin Group and Random House in 2013; if the Simon & Schuster purchase were to go through uncontested, the U.S.’s big-five publishers would become only four, with Penguin taking up a more outsize share of the market than it already does. The New York Times reports that this lawsuit is in line with President Biden’s aggressive position on enforcing antitrust policies, having stacked the DoJ, the FTC, and his own special counsel with anti-big-tech thought leaders critical of Amazon and Facebook.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Karp
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

San Jose, California (CNN Business) — As the criminal trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes entered its third month this week, much of the focus continued to be on how the failed blood-testing startup was able to attract investments from several wealthy families. Daniel Mosley, an investor who helped facilitate...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Publishing#Justice Department Sues#Penguin Random House#The Justice Department
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy