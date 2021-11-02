CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people shot, three arrested in Rockford shooting at Halloween party

By WTVO
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim, and later arrested three people as they dropped another shooting victim off at a local hospital.

According to police, around 2:25 a.m. on October 30th, officers were flagged down by a 24-year-old man who said he had been shot at a party on Lakin Terrace.

Police said a car was seen speeding away from the area, and a gun was found in the vehicle’s flight path.

Officers pulled the car over at a local hospital as the occupants stopped to drop off another 24-year-old shooting victim.

The three people in the car were arrested.

Myesha Carbins (mugshot not available), 23, was charged with Reckless Discharge, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and possession of a defaced firearm.

Delilah McKinney (mugshot not available), 22, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Kenneth Woods (mugshot not available), 24, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

All three were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Police said the first shooting victim is expected to be okay. No update was given on the second victim.

Joan Gozy
5d ago

So young and in trouble already..I remember doing things in my 20s ..I tell all my young ones I work with stay positive with your life and you will go far..My prayers go out to these young individuals to wake up their eyes and see that this is not a positive way to go with there life's..🙏💞

