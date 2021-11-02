Tips on holiday travel with pets

You thought it was hard for you, a human, to travel in 2021? Try being a dog. According to a new report from The New York Times, a new ruling from the CDC is making it incredibly hard for pet owners to fly in and out of the country in the company of said pets. The ban, which went into effect officially on October 14, aims to prohibit animals at high risk of rabies from entering the country, and so, as an extension of said ban, dogs from 113 different countries will be barred from entry — including dogs looking to re-enter with American owners.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO