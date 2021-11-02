CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips on holiday travel with pets

fox13news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is here, and now is the time to make sure your...

www.fox13news.com

ftnnews.com

10 Tips on Budget Travelling for Students

Depending on who you ask, college can be a period in your life where you live out your youth or spend countless hours in the school library. Regardless of which student persona you embody, it is best to use a bit of your time to explore and discover the world.
cbslocal.com

Spook-Free Halloween Safety Tips For Your Pets

Halloween can be the spookiest night of the year, but keeping your pets safe doesn’t have to be tricky. There are simple, common sense precautions to keep your pet happy, healthy, and safe for your four-legged family member. Katie Johnston reports.
Bakersfield Channel

Tips if you are planning on traveling this Thanksgiving

(KERO) — Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away but it's not too early to start planning if you're going to be traveling. There are some things you can keep in mind to approach this travel season differently than last year and save some cash if something goes wrong. Sara...
petsplusmag.com

Air Travel With Pets Is Getting a Lot More Complicated

A New York Times article details the ways in which the pandemic has made it harder to travel with pets. A major factor is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ruling preventing the import of dogs from more than 100 countries. The prohibition “applies to foreign dogs as well as those traveling with American owners and re-entering the country after a trip abroad,” according to the article. The stated goal is to prevent rabies, particularly after a rash of fake health documents from importers amid surging demand for pets.
#Travel Tips
Fox40

Dr. Jyl shares tips for a safe Halloween for pets

Halloween is here with all the fun, candy and spooky decorations to make it exciting for children, but it’s important to remember our four-legged friends. Dr. Jyl Rubin joined Mae for a guide to a fun and safe Halloween for your pets.
TravelPulse

Tips for Traveling Safely This Halloween Weekend

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued updated COVID-19 guidance for holiday travel, advising vaccination against the coronavirus, mask wearing and testing for unvaccinated individuals. While travel will still look different this Halloween weekend and the upcoming holiday season as a whole, it can be done safely. Here are some tips to ensure a safe and stress-free trip this fall.
MySanAntonio

New Rules Are Making It Extremely Hard to Travel With Pets

You thought it was hard for you, a human, to travel in 2021? Try being a dog. According to a new report from The New York Times, a new ruling from the CDC is making it incredibly hard for pet owners to fly in and out of the country in the company of said pets. The ban, which went into effect officially on October 14, aims to prohibit animals at high risk of rabies from entering the country, and so, as an extension of said ban, dogs from 113 different countries will be barred from entry — including dogs looking to re-enter with American owners.
philasun.com

Five tips for a pet-friendly outdoor space

Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 12.6 million U.S. households have adopted new pets, according to a COVID-19 Pulse Study by the American Pet Products Association. Simultaneously, the popularity of outdoor living spaces has also spiked. To ensure your backyard is a welcoming retreat for your furry family members, follow these pet-friendly outdoor living tips:
sarasotamagazine.com

Protect Pets This Halloween With These Five Tips

There’s lots of safety talk for kids around Halloween—but thanks to the presence of chocolate and other sweet treats, pets are also faced with a set of increased risks. We spoke to Dr. Charlotte Sherrell, a veterinarian at the VCA Lockwood Ridge Animal Hospital in Sarasota, and asked for tips for making sure our furry best friends have a safe holiday. Here's what she said.
The News Guard

Tip of the Week: Protecting pets in winter weather

The following information is from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Winter is a time we should pay close attention to the safety of our pets. Here are some safety tips to follow:. With the change in weather, it’s a good time to monitor your pet’s food intake. Pets who live...
Clarion News

Get ready for your “revenge travel” with these travel tips

(BPT) - After a year and a half of not traveling or taking smaller, local trips, everyone is itching for the vacations the pandemic put on hold. This feeling of being hungry for travel is what some are calling “revenge travel”: the idea that people are more eager to travel after being homebound for so long and want to go big — whether splurging or finally heading to a bucket list destination.
theintelligencer.com

Best and worst airlines for traveling with your pet

A recently released study by Veterinarians.org shows which airlines have the best records when it comes to treatment of traveling pets. The study uses data recorded between January 2015 and December 2020 by the U.S. Department of Transportation and according to the study, Alaska Airlines had the least number of reported incidents, making it the best carrier for pets.
Daily Athenaeum

Tips for a pet safe apartment

Seeing your pet in pain for any reason is the worst feeling in the world. This is why it's important to pet-proof your apartment. Here are some tips for a pet safe apartment so that every day can be a “Bones Day” for your furry friend. Don’t leave food out.
wiproud.com

Holiday Pet Food Drive underway in Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (WLAX) — When helping out those in need this holiday season, don’t forget the pets. In the Chippewa Valley, an annual holiday pet food drive is already underway. There are 17 drop-off locations throughout the area, including Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital. Animal food, toys, litter, beds, crates,...
ABC 15 News

Amazon has holiday gift and holiday prep tips

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some fantastic gift ideas, reminding us it's never too early to start your holiday shopping!. Amazon is kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever, unveiling Black Friday-worthy deals giving customers access to shop and save...
gatech.edu

Georgia Tech professor offers tips for planning air travel this holiday season

The world continues to experience the day-to-day impact of supply chain issues. Laurie Garrow, professor and co-director of the Center for Urban and Regional Air Mobility at Georgia Tech, offers insight into what consumers can expect this holiday season in terms of air travel demand, airline operations, and tips for consumer travel planning.
Bay News 9

Morning Briefing: Bay area holiday travel bookings up, more money for tipped workers and Tampa looks to add more affordable housing

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Cooler and less humid air moves in behind a cold front for Friday, but plenty of upper level energy remains above, so gusty showers will be possible through Friday especially in the coastal counties. Strong west-southwest winds will be gusting all day. Winds will be stronger over the water so there is a Gale Warning through Friday. This means that boating will be too dangerous.
TAMPA, FL

