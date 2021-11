Halloween has officially come and gone, which means that some are already looking ahead to the holiday season. While a number of notable songs have become staples of this time of year, none have become quite as ubiquitous as "All I Want For Christmas Is You", the 1994 pop hit from Mariah Carey. The song has broken records and gotten stuck in the heads of many for nearly three decades, and in the lead-up to Halloween, many joked that it was only a matter of time until the song became inescapable once again. On Halloween, Carey took to social media to poke fun at precisely that, sharing a video of herself smashing pumpkins that proclaim "it's not time" to play the song so soon.

