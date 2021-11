It’s official. It’s Christmas. Why? Because Mariah says so. And honestly, who are we to argue?. At the stroke of midnight on Sunday, Mariah Carey released yet another iconic video. Opening with bright red heels decked in sequins, Carey approaches three pumpkins that read ‘it’s not time’, with a Christmas candy cane bat. As she smashes the ‘not’ pumpkin, All I Want For Christmas begins to play in the background. The singer then morphs into full-on Christmas mode, tossing snow into the air as she dons a sequin-decked, fur-trim Santa suit. Captioned Ready? ‘Let’s go #MariahSZN’, it’s hard to argue.

