NFL

Rams will release DeSean Jackson if they can’t trade him

By JB Scott
turfshowtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL trade deadline is at 1:00pm PT time today, November 2nd. As it currently stands, the Los Angeles Rams seem unlikely to find a trade partner for veteran deep threat DeSean Jackson and are expected to release the receiver by the end of the day — according to Mike Garafolo...

4 Immediate Reactions to the Stafford disaster in Rams-Titans

What happened on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans is all just part of the show that keeps us busy from now until the playoffs. I’m not guaranteeing that the Rams will make the postseason, but at 7-2 and with a three-game lead over any team that isn’t currently in the playoffs, it will take a monumental collapse for that to happen.
NFL
Rams-Texans: 4 things we learned in Week 8

Waking up on Monday mornings have been pretty easy for Los Angeles Rams fans as of late. This Sunday the Rams absolutely demolished the the Houston Texans except for some meaningless heroics at the end by the home team. Then suddenly it became an even easier Monday with the news...
NFL
LA Rams get more than sacks in Von Miller trade

The Los Angeles Rams blockbuster acquisition of pass rush specialist Von Miller from the Denver Broncos brings more to LA than a stellar history of productivity. Along with averaging 11 sacks and 22 quarterback hits yearly for 10 seasons, he brings an ability to pass his knowledge on to his peers. That’s not only good news for the defense as a whole, but for the Rams young edge players as well.
NFL
Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans position grades

The Los Angeles Rams blowout win against the Houston Texans 38-22 was a demonstration of defensive dominance and offensive calibration. The fourth quarter started with a score of 38-0 and some of the starters were rested at that point including quarterback Matthew Stafford. Given the blowout nature of the game, based on the first three quarters, here is a breakdown of each position group and the resulting letter grades.
NFL
Who will replace Tutu Atwell as the LA Rams return man?

Los Angeles Ram fans don’t have Tutu Atwell to kick around anymore after being ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury. The narrative now turns to who will replace him. The NFL trade deadline has come and gone without the Rams dealing for a returner, DeSean Jackson is...
NFL
Report: Rams to face Adrian Peterson, who will replace Derrick Henry on Titans roster

When Monday morning started, we expected the LA Rams to be facing Derrick Henry’s Tennessee Titans this coming Sunday night. By Monday afternoon, we’ve learned that not only will Henry be placed on injured reserve with a broken foot, but that both Von Miller and Adrian Peterson will be added to the Rams and Titans rosters this week, respectively.
NFL
Rams News: Matthew Stafford hits Van Jefferson for another 60+ yard strike

Cooper Kupp is developing a real chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford but Kupp isn’t the only one. Second year receiver out of the University of Florida, selected in the second round, son of a former NFL receiver, Van Jefferson is also stacking connections with Stafford in McVay's offense. Jefferson had...
NFL
What will Rams roster look like in 2023?

One of Les Snead’s favorite sayings is “Fortune favors the bold...but especially so when you have Matthew Stafford.” And “bold” is no doubt how Snead was feeling on Monday when he acquired Von Miller from the Broncos in a midseason trade effort to improve the LA Rams’ roster for nothing more than a Super Bowl run in 2022.
NFL
Rams trade for Von Miller from Broncos

The LA Rams have acquired pass rusher Von Miller on Monday, barely 24 hours ahead of the NFL’s trading deadline on Tuesday. The Rams are sending their 2022 second and third round picks to the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Von Miller reacted to the news on Monday...
NFL
Von Miller traded to Rams: Financial details, draft pick compensation, more

The LA Rams and Denver Broncos agreed to a trade on Monday, sending eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller to SoCal in exchange for a second and third round draft pick in 2022. It’s a considerable price to pay for Miller, a 32-year-old in the final year of his contract and one who didn’t even play a down in 2020. But the financial details reveal how the Broncos were able to receive a probable second and third round pick next year for only a half-season rental of Von Miller.
NFL
Von Miller to wear number 40 with Rams

Just as LA Rams receiver Cooper Kupp starts to challenge Elroy Hirsch’s legendary production with the franchise, here comes Von Miller to take his number. (With his blessing.) After being traded to the Rams on Monday, Von Miller went searching for a new number, as former Denver Broncos teammate Justin...
NFL
Rams fan survey results: Which position do fans favor at the trading deadline?

The Los Angeles Rams acquired pass rusher Von Miller on Monday, and while having a superstar threat alongside Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd is exciting, the move does not quite address the team’s supposed “needs” at Tuesday’s trading deadline. The good news is that the play of a third round rookie on Sunday might help shore up one of those potential holes on the roster.
NFL

