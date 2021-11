PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have now identified the two women who were shot and killed inside an illegal speakeasy on Thursday night in North Philadelphia. One of them was a mother of six. Eyewitness News spoke to the heartbroken grandfather of Irene McNair. He didn’t want to be identified but said he has a message to his granddaughter’s killer. “Turn yourself in. If you were man enough to pull that trigger, to kill two innocent women, you should be man enough to suffer your consequences,” he said. A makeshift memorial now stands on the steps of an abandoned church that had been used...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO