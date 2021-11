Canandaigua man charged with DWI, vehicular assault after 3 injured in Farmington crash

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say three people were injured after a “serious” two-vehicle crash in Ontario County late Monday night, and a Canandaigua man is facing multiple charges.

Authorities say troopers responded to the crash on State Route 332 and Collett Road in the Town of Farmington around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say a passenger vehicle traveling northbound on 332 at a high rate of speed struck a second northbound vehicle from behind.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that was struck from behind was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, adding that a passenger in that vehicle was also taken to Strong with serious injuries.

Authorities say the operator of the striking vehicle, 32-year-old Jeffery Shinsing of Canandaigua, was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Shinsing was charged Tuesday with first degree vehicular assault, DWI and several traffic violations.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.