Welcome everyone to Microsoft Ignite, and once again we have a book’s worth of news about Microsoft 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, Security, Power Platform, AI and much more. Our goal with the Book of News is to provide you with a guide to all the announcements we are making, with all the detail you need. Our standing goal remains as it has always been – to make it as easy as possible for you to navigate all the latest information and provide key details on the topics you are most interested in.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO