Hailey Bieber says her mother convinced her to stay married to Justin Bieber after rough patch

Hailey Bieber has revealed that her mother advised her not to leave husband Justin Bieber when they were going through a difficult patch.

The model, 24, made the admission as a guest alongside her other half on podcast Good Faith with Chelsea and Judah Smith.

Hailey and Canadian pop star Justin, 27, tied the knot in a small low-key ceremony at a New York courthouse in 2018.

The following year they said “I do” again, this time it was a much more lavish affair surrounded by friends and family in South Carolina.

Speaking to Elle in March, Hailey said that their first year of marriage was “very difficult” and that being “in the public eye made it all the more taxing.

Recalling a particularly difficult moment during that first year, she said that she was crying and called her mother, Kennya Baldwin, saying: “I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be at, able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.”

However, her mother convinced her to wait things out, assuring “it’s going to pass.”

For his part, Justin - who has been very transparent about struggling with depression - said that while they got married, he had a lot of damage and hurt to sift through, but she’s witnessed his “heart through it all.”

Adding: “I could cry thinking about it, to be honest.”

