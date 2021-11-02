CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Inside Cancer Research Hospital Abandoned For 20-Years

By Sam
 6 days ago
Explorers take us inside a former cancer research hospital that has been abandoned for almost 20-years. There has been equipment left behind from x-ray machines to nurses call stations and even some biohazard bags from a hospital that has been abandoned for...

Related
foxcharleston.com

Lowvelo 2021 Helps Further Cancer Research

Pedal to fight cancer. We sit down with Dr. Denis Guttridge on how you can take part in this year’s Lowvelo ride to raise money for cancer research.
CANCER
survivornet.com

22-Year-Old Alabama Man With Synovial Sarcoma Marries Love of His Life From the Comfort of His Hospital Bed; Understanding Sarcoma Cancer

Eric Turner, 22, married the love of his life from the comfort of his hospital bed last week. In 2018, Turner was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma. A synovial sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that can come from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. This type of sarcoma accounts for 5% to 10% of soft-tissue tumors.
ALABAMA STATE
wustl.edu

Jha’s NIH grant to support cancer research

Lung cancer is the leading cause of mortality among all cancers in the United States. About 85% of newly diagnosed lung-cancer cases are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), of which up to half are stage 3 at time of diagnosis. Long-term outcomes are poor at this stage, with only 5%-10% of the patients with stage 3B surviving five years after diagnosis.
CANCER
The Exponent

Buzz-a-Beta raises money for cancer research

About 40 members of Beta Theta Pi volunteered to shave their heads Friday to raise money for cancer research in an event called “Buzz-a-Beta.”. Tommy Rzeszutko, a junior in Krannert School of Management and the fraternity’s community service chair, was one of the first to shave his head. Rzeszutko said members who volunteered to shave their heads were given a goal to raise $550, and those who didn’t volunteer had a goal of $100. Many students who shaved their heads also said that they plan on doing it again next year.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MIT Technology Review

For this MIT couple, cancer research is the family business

Organic chemistry classes can create all sorts of memories, but few as lasting and meaningful as those of Alfred Singer ’68 and Dinah (Schiffer) Singer ’69. Since meeting while taking 5.41 in 1965—and graduating from MIT with degrees in biology (Dinah) and philosophy with a minor in biology (Al)—they have built an enduring marriage and influential careers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), contributing to major advancements in the understanding and treatment of cancer.
CANCER
starlocalmedia.com

Perry Middle School donates to cancer research

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Monday that Perry Middle School raised $5,000 to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The money came from the school’s Coins for Cancer fundraiser. Counselor Erin Felker said the scool started their Coins for Cancer drive in 2016 because we had a student on...
CARROLLTON, TX
pharmacytimes.com

Ongoing Research With PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: It’s exciting about what is next. We’ve seen PARP [inhibitors] being pushed more up front. It went from patients who are refractory, to multiple agents, and then now to second-line, first-line, and really pushing it upfront. I think the goal is to have that long-term progression-free survival time to next treatment that you can have for patients. Then, it’s figuring out what we do after a patient has resistance. I think there’s going to be some ongoing research and combination therapies with immunotherapy, and even expanding the 2 different malignancies. Thinking about how active PARP is and looking at the approvals in prostate, breast, ovarian [cancers], where we know that there’s other PARP-sensitive diseases is exciting. I think going into the tumor agnostic area where we have immunotherapy, if you have MSI [microsatellite instability] you’re basically giving patients immunotherapy across any tumor. This is a similar type of movement that we’re going towards: having a tumor agnostic PARP inhibitor where if you have [a] BRCA mutation, whether it be somatic or germline, that there’s going to be essentially any of the PARP inhibitors that would be active in those diseases. It is exciting to see the pipeline expanding and the combination approach. That’s where I think we’re going towards.
CANCER
yoursun.com

Inside Venice's newest hospital

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice (SMH) isn’t ready to accept patients yet, but the hold-up isn’t the facility. It’s the need to get insurance contracts in place. Construction was finished on time and on budget, Campus President Sharon Roush said during a media preview Thursday. “That was a feat, particularly in a...
SARASOTA, FL
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot hospital expands local cancer treatment

Bingham Healthcare in Blackfoot is newly offering expanded cancer treatments to locals, the system announced in a news release last month. Bingham Healthcare is partnering with Portneuf Medical Center to administer cancer treatments, the release said. Patients being treated by outside oncologists in other cities such as Idaho Falls, Boise or Salt Lake City may still receive chemotherapy in Blackfoot, the release said. That would mean patients could keep their medical providers while receiving chemotherapy close to home.
BLACKFOOT, ID
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Disabled activist dies after United Airlines destroyed her custom wheelchair

A well known disability activist has reportedly died from complications associated with the loss of her custom wheelchair, which was destroyed during a United Airlines flight.Engracia Figueroa, 51, was admitted to an ICU unit about two weeks ago and according to Hand in Hand, a US-wide network advocating for dignified working conditions, died on Sunday. United Airlines allegedly destroyed her custom-made wheelchair during a flight from Washington DC to California, her home. It was damaged in the cargo-hold. Despite having a spinal cord injury and left leg amputation, Ms Figueroa was allegedly forced to wait five hours after landing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
