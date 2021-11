LURAY, Nov. 1 — As voters head to the polls on Tuesday, about one-third of all anticipated ballots in the 2021 election have already been cast in Page County. When early voting closed on Saturday, a total of 2,054 ballots had been cast in person since Sept. 17, according to Page County Voter Registrar Carol Gaunt, with another 531 ballots already mailed in. Absentee ballots with proper witness signatures will be accepted through the mail until the polls close on Election Day. As of Saturday, 115 requests for mail-in ballots had not been returned to the registrar’s office.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO