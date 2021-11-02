CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dustin Diamond will be remembered in 2nd season of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BshNb_0ckEiVOs00

( WJW ) – Late actor Dustin Diamond will be honored during the second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell,” Variety reports.

Diamond passed away in February after battling stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell,” which aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs, “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

The sequel was launched last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, but Diamond was not included.

The sequel’s executive producer Franco Bario tells Variety after speaking with cast members and other show officials, it was decided there would be a scene where five original cast members, Berkley, Lopez, Gosselaar, Thiessen and Lark Voorhies, will reunite at The Max to remember him.

‘It’s time’: Mariah Carey smashes pumpkins to kick off Christmas season

The Max was the Bayside High hangout.

There will also be clips shown of Diamond from the original “Saved by the Bell” to “show how important he was to the show, but also to the other characters in the show,” Bario told Variety.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Mitchell Hoog Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Mitchell Hoog, one of the lead stars of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival has signed with Buchwald for representation. Hoog leads the Saved by the Bell cast alongside Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli. In the Peacock comedy, which will return for Season 2 on Nov. 24, Hoog stars as Mac Morris, the son of California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). He recently appeared opposite Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment of Warner Bros.’ Conjuring franchise. The Colorado-born actor has also appeared in Richard Jewell, Harriet and Walk Ride Rodeo. Additional credits include Lifetime’s The Surrogate, the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and Netflix’s Daybreak. He continues to be repped by Untitled Entertainment.
MOVIES
TVLine

Saved by the Bell EPs Confirm Screech's Fate Ahead of Season 2

Saved by the Bell will acknowledge the death of original series star Dustin Diamond, as the Bayside class of ’93 gathers to mourn the loss of Samuel “Screech” Powers. In a new interview with Variety, executive producers Tracey Wigfield and Franco Bario confirm that the Peacock revival will pay tribute to both Diamond and his beloved character in the Season 2 premiere (releasing Nov. 24; watch trailer), in a scene that reunites his former costars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski-Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle). “It would have been...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lark Voorhies
Person
Elizabeth Berkley
Person
Dustin Diamond
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Mariah Carey
homenewshere.com

‘Saved by the Bell’ Gets Competitive With School Spirit in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s junior year and the students of Bayside High are getting competitive in the second season of Peacock’s revival series Saved by the Bell. As the school prepares to host the Southern California School Spirit Competition, the students begin to take a look at just how much spirit they’ll need in order to take the title. In the trailer, below, overachiever Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined to find the school its path to victory as she plans to keep from getting sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense.”
EDUCATION
E! News

An O.G. Saved By the Bell Couple Gets a Second Chance in Peacock's Season 2 Trailer

Watch: "Saved by the Bell" New Series on Peacock: E! News Rewind. School is in session for season two of Peacock's Saved By the Bell, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24 on the NBCU streaming platform. Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) and Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) are ready to own campus their junior year after getting "people to care about important stuff, not just Bayside nonsense," as Daisy proudly states in the just-released trailer.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Peacock’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Trailer: Bayside’s ‘Bitter Rivalry’ With Valley Passes to Next Generation (Video)

Junior year is upon Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), Lexi (Josie Totah) and the other Bayside High kids in the second-season trailer of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot. And the teens are dealing with more “Bayside nonsense” than ever before, as Bayside High prepares to go up against its longtime rival Valley High in a statewide competition of school spirit.
BAYSIDE, CA
Collider

'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 Trailer Welcomes You Back to Bayside

Welcome back to Bayside! Peacock has just released a new trailer for the second season of its Saved by the Bell revival series. This season will show Bayside High students and faculty as they gear up for the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Picking up from last season, Season 2...
BAYSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saved By The Bell#Wjw
blackfilm.com

SAVED BY THE BELL Season 2 Official Trailer, Key-Art

Peacock’s SAVED BY THE BELL returns with a second season on November 24 and the premiere will reunite original cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley-Lauren, Mario Lopez and Lark Voorhies. The late Dustin Diamond who portrayed “Screech,” will also be part of the second season with a significant posthumous presence.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Candy Spelling’s Role in Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Marriage Woes: ‘She’s Never Really Approved’

As tensions remain high between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, a source tells Us Weekly that Candy Spelling plays a role in their marital woes. “Dean doesn’t get along with Candy and she’s never really approved of him,” the insider says, adding that the 76-year-old theater producer’s feelings about McDermott, 54, have “compounded things.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Kelly Clarkson teased her fans with a show-stopping look on Friday as she announced some very special news that left her followers jumping for joy. The Voice star looked incredible rocking a dramatic ball gown to share the news that she will host her very own "holiday spectacular" alongside some very famous guests. Kelly oozed glamour in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejewelled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
WNCT

WNCT

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy