CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lunch With Larry: 11.2.21

By Larry Mayer
chicagobears
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears Senior Writer Larry Mayer answers fan...

www.chicagobears.com

Comments / 0

Related
chicagobears

Chalk Talk: Was Fields' TD pass an elite throw?

Wondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com. I was listening to the "Waddle and Silvy" radio show earlier this week and they were debating whether Justin Fields' touchdown pass to Jesse James last Sunday against the 49ers was an elite throw. I certainly thought it was, but former Bears receiver Tom Waddle did not agree, arguing that it was a throw that every NFL quarterback should be able to make. Do you think it was an elite throw?
NFL
chicagobears

5 things we learned from Bears position coaches

Bears position coaches spoke to the media Monday at Halas Hall. Here are five things we learned from those sessions:. (1) Rookie running back ﻿Khalil Herbert﻿ has made the most of his chance to play due to his professionalism and love for the game. In four contests since starter ﻿David...
NFL
chicagobears

Roster Move: Bears activate Graham off COVID list

The Bears on Monday activated tight end ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Graham missed the last two games against the Buccaneers and 49ers after being placed on the list Oct. 23. The 12-year NFL veteran has appeared in six contests with three starts this season, catching one pass for 11 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.
NFL
chicagobears

Bears RB David Montgomery returns to practice

Bears running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ returned to practice Thursday for the first time since hurting his knee Oct. 3 in a win over the Lions. The Bears will now have 21 days to activate the 2019 third-round pick from injured reserve. After rushing for 309 yards and three touchdowns in the first four games this season, Montgomery has missed the last four contests.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunch Hour
chicagobears

Desai's confidence in Bears defense hasn't wavered

A candid and resolute Sean Desai acknowledged Friday that the Bears defense has not performed up to its own standards in recent weeks. But the first-year defensive coordinator expressed confidence that the unit will revert to the form it displayed earlier in the season, particularly in wins over the Bengals and Raiders, two of the AFC's top teams.
NFL
chicagobears

Where to watch, listen to Bears-Steelers game

The Bears will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Here's how you can watch and listen to the contest, which kicks off at 7:15 p.m. (CT):. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and locally on WGN with Steve Levy (play-by-play), former Bears quarterback Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline).
NFL
chicagobears

The Pick Is In: Bears at Steelers

Local and national NFL analysts make their pick for Monday night's Week 9 matchup between the Bears and Steelers in Pittsburgh. Keep track of their weekly record here on ChicagoBears.com. For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Chicago Sun-Times, NFL.com.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy