CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Armstrong School District Students Shout Vulgar And Sexist Chants Toward Female Goalie During Hockey Game

CNN
CNN
 7 days ago

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — A local school district is apologizing and some students could be banned from watching their high school hockey team in person.

It comes after those students yelled sexist and vulgar chants at a female goalie on an opposing team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFbCW_0ckEiJ3O00
(Photo Credit: Live Barn/Facebook)

The incident was caught on camera last week during a game between the Mars Fighting Planets and the Armstrong River Hawks at the Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning. Armstrong fans can be heard chanting vulgar and sexist phrases toward the Mars female goalie.

Many who watched and listened to the “Live Barn” livestream reacted on Facebook and in online forums. They called the chants “disgusting” and “unacceptable.”

The Armstrong School District assistant superintendent said students from the district were involved in those chants, and they could be banned from future games. He said leaders are “embarrassed,” and that this isn’t “representative of how we want our students to behave.”

The assistant superintendent added that they’ve also reached out to the Mars Area School District to apologize to the goaltender and school administration.

KDKA reached out to the Belmont Ice Complex, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, as well as the Mars Area School District. We are still waiting to hear from them.

In the meantime, support is growing for the female goalie. Many people are planning on showing up with signs to cheer her on during the next Mars game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kittanning, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Armstrong County, PA
Sports
Kittanning, PA
Sports
County
Armstrong County, PA
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ciattarelli weighing recount demand in New Jersey governor race

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is not ready to concede, arguing that the election is still too close to call but making clear that are not making accusations of fraud. "No one on this team is alleging fraud or malfeasance, as we have not seen any credible evidence...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Administration#Caught On Camera#Vulgar#Kdka#The Armstrong River Hawks#The Belmont Ice Complex
CNN

CNN

721K+
Followers
111K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy