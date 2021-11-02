Armstrong School District Students Shout Vulgar And Sexist Chants Toward Female Goalie During Hockey Game

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — A local school district is apologizing and some students could be banned from watching their high school hockey team in person.

It comes after those students yelled sexist and vulgar chants at a female goalie on an opposing team.

(Photo Credit: Live Barn/Facebook)

The incident was caught on camera last week during a game between the Mars Fighting Planets and the Armstrong River Hawks at the Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning. Armstrong fans can be heard chanting vulgar and sexist phrases toward the Mars female goalie.

Many who watched and listened to the “Live Barn” livestream reacted on Facebook and in online forums. They called the chants “disgusting” and “unacceptable.”

The Armstrong School District assistant superintendent said students from the district were involved in those chants, and they could be banned from future games. He said leaders are “embarrassed,” and that this isn’t “representative of how we want our students to behave.”

The assistant superintendent added that they’ve also reached out to the Mars Area School District to apologize to the goaltender and school administration.

KDKA reached out to the Belmont Ice Complex, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, as well as the Mars Area School District. We are still waiting to hear from them.

In the meantime, support is growing for the female goalie. Many people are planning on showing up with signs to cheer her on during the next Mars game.