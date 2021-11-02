CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven 9 movie theater re-opening through GQT Movies

By Bianca Cseke
 5 days ago
GQT Movies has purchased the Grand Haven 9 movie theater and plans to open Nov. 19 for the release of “Ghostbusters.”

Renovations will start in January, including re-seating auditoriums with leather, rocker-style seats, according to a news release Tuesday.

Previously, GQT acquired the former Goodrich Quality Theaters locations in 23 other cities and has been operating them since July 2020.

“The Grand Haven 9 has been a big part of this area for a long time, and we are excited to re-establish it for the enjoyment of this great community,” COO Matt McSparin said. “We place our focus on offering affordable ticket and concession prices, a clean and comfortable facility, all topped off by superior customer service. This makes for a perfect recipe for guest satisfaction.”

Prices at GQT Movies range from $6 for a morning matinee to $8.50 for an evening show. Seniors, students and child tickets are $7 and Mondays and Tuesdays offer $5 tickets for all shows all day.

“We are excited that GQT Movies is investing in our region,” Grand Haven Mayor Robert Monetza said. “We welcome the Grand Haven 9 back and look forward to a long-lasting relationship.”

