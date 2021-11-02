CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Caught On Camera: Would-Be Dade Thief Trying To Steal Delivery Van

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2229Gl_0ckEiGPD00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for the public’s help in finding the person who was caught on camera trying to steal a delivery van.

It happened on September 22nd, around 3:15 p.m., at NW 61st Street and NW 23rd Avenue.

According to police, while the delivery driver was dropping off packages, a male got into the van and tried to start it.

When the driver returned to the van and saw him in the driver’s seat, he started yelling.

The would-be thief quickly got out of the van and ran to a nearby white 4 door Dodge sedan, driven by another male. They then sped off.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”

Comments / 4

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Authorities: 2 Dead In SW Miami-Dade Crash As Driver Attempted To Flee From Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say a man and a woman are dead in a crash involving a white Lexus that was fleeing from police. Police identified the woman as Amy Whitelock, 43, and a 23-year-old man as Tyrese Grace, who was in the Lexus. Both were transported to Jackson South Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries. Whitelock had been in a Chevy Trailblazer. On the scene, Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta said, “That is somebody’s relative. Right now as we are speaking we have people sitting in their homes mourning the loss of a loved one that had nothing...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Woman Killed in Turnpike Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed overnight in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Turnpike. It happened at approximately 1 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Griffin Road. Authorities had not identified the woman killed in the crash. All lanes were closed during the investigation. Two other vehicles were involved, but no one else suffered injuries during the crash.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami PD Needs Help Finding Man Who Broke Into Home, Stole Electronics & Tools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a home last week. Detectives say the homeowner’s contractor told her about what appeared to be a break-in on October 28. This happened on NE 82 Avenue near NE 8 court. The homeowner, who was out of town at the time, reported missing electronics and tools from her home when she returned on November 1. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Shots Fired When Police Went To Serve Warrant At Brownsville Home, No One Hurt

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shots were fired, but no one was hurt, when Miami-Dade police went to serve a warrant in a firearms investigation at a Brownsville home. It happened just before 6 a.m. at NW 23rd Avenue and NW 48th Street. According to police, when officers entered the home they were confronted by an armed 17-year-old. At one point during the confrontation, the shots were fired. Police said the teen did not shoot at the officers. Police have not said how many shots were fired or how many officers were involved. “The subject juvenile was then able to retreat into the second floor of...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Brownsville Mom Speaks After Teen Son’s Arrest, Shots Fired By Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old teenager is in custody after the Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team executed a warrant for firearms and shots were fired. Miami-Dade Police say the teen was not only armed but he was also on probation for a previous gun charge that happened last year. The teen’s mother Carla Vasquez took CBS4’s Peter D’Oench for an exclusive tour of her home at N.W. 22nd Ave. and 48th St. across from Brownsville Middle School and spoke out about the incident that happened around 5:50 in the morning. She showed CBS4 damage to one of her walls and a bullet hole...
BROWNSVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

No Bond For Two Accused Pricey Sneakers Thieves

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two of the three men accused of stealing expensive shoes from an Allapattah luxury designer sneaker store have gone before a judge. Benjamin Whitfield, 55, Rudolph Lightbourne, 38, and Marquis Melton, 25, were arrested as they tried to escape with $50,000 worth of high-end sneakers and clothing from Token Miami, according to police. The store carries exclusive clothing and sneakers that are difficult to find in retail stores or online. Surveillance video from the business shows several men breaching a fence and then taking off with the merchandise. One of the three arrested for ransacking Token Miami. (Courtesy of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Family Plea For Help In Finding Miami Woman Jane Downs Humphreys’ Killer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family sends a heartbreaking plea to the public to help track down the person who murdered a mother of three. Friday morning the family of Jane Downs Humphreys pleaded with the public to help provide tips that could lead to closure in the case. “She was gunned down with 7 or 8 bullets,” said Theogene Downs, the victim’s uncle. It’s been nearly 11 months since Humphreys was found clinging to life along SW 35th Avenue and 5th Street in Miami, according to police. “We‘re talking about someone who was needlessly killed,” said Assistant Police Chief Armando Aguilar. “Jane did not have to die.” Humphreys leaves behind three children ages 8, 11, and 16. “My mom was my best friend,” said her 16-year-old daughter Zarria Downs. Humphrey’s mother was overtaken with emotion as she discussed her daughter’s case. She broke down in tears as she spoke to CBS 4 News. “My daughter was a beautiful person. She was very loving,” she said. Miami Police say they are still actively investigating the case and don’t have plans of scaling back. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miramar Teens Accused In Murder Of Classmate Dwight Grant Will Face Adult Charges

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Three Miramar teens accused of killing 18-year-old classmate Dwight Grant will be facing charges as adults. A grand jury indicted 17-year-old Andre Clements, 17-year-old Christie Parisien, and 16-year old Jaslyn Smith on charges of first degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Due to the teens’ ages, the maximum possible punishment is life in state prison. If the case had been handled in the juvenile justice system, anyone found guilty would have to be released after a maximum of three years and could only be kept under supervision in the community until age 21. Once they are...
MIRAMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Thief#Crime Stoppers#Cbsmiami#Dodge#Crimestoppersmiami Com
CBS Miami

Dad Of Missing 13-Year Old Victoria Sophia Gonzalez Waited To Pick Her Up From School, She’s Yet To Be Seen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 13-year-old South Florida girl has vanished after walking out of school on September 17. “Where is she does she know where she’s at? I’ve been out there, 3, 4 o’clock in the morning looking for my child. I have to be at work at 8 o’clock but I’m out there,” Enrique Gonzalez said. Gonzalez is the father of Victoria Sophia Gonzalez. He was waiting to pick her up from school the day she went missing. “And they check the cameras they noticed that she walked, she never walked, I always pick her up,” he explained. CBS 4 News could not...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Woman Arrested In Fatal Fort Lauderdale Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man inside an apartment. Detectives said it happened Wednesday in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 2nd Avenue at around 8 a.m. Arriving officers found a dead man inside the home. The alleged shooter reportedly tried to escape in the victim’s car and then barricaded herself inside when officers tried to approach her. “Our SWAT team and our hostage negations team were called to the scene and after a brief confrontation with the suspect she did immediately surrender,” says Casey Liening, Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson. Police arrested 41-year-old Juanita Sawyer. Investigators are working to figure out what might have led to the incident.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man Awarded Broward Medal Of Valor For Saving Woman During Attempted Kidnapping

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man who saved a woman from what appeared to be an attempted kidnapping has been awarded a Medal of Valor by the Broward County Commission. On September 9th, around 6 a.m., Edwin Zamora was sitting in his truck waiting for his work schedule to begin when he heard a woman screaming for help from a nearby alley. “I just noticed all the screaming and I looked outside of my passenger side and saw the person being attacked,” he said. According to police, the woman had been walking in the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting Tow Truck Driver In North Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of shooting a tow truck driver is under arrest. Police say Illian Geordanice illegally parked his car in the 12000 block of NW 7 Avenue in North Miami. Officers say when a tow truck driver tried towing the vehicle, Geordanice and another person began yelling at the driver before they attacked him. “When the tow truck driver got here, he hooked up the car, he was finishing strapping it down and two guys from the garage next door came out and started beating him up. My husband said to call the police that they were beating on him, and we heard a shot fired,” said nearby business owner Leslie Erb. Police say Geordanice shot the driver, adding that the other person with him also had a firearm. Geordanice is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Person In Custody After Gun Found At Boyd Anderson High School

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderdale Lakes high school was temporarily placed on a Code Red lockdown as a precaution after reports of a gun on campus. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said around 8:30 a.m., deputies were sent to Boyd Anderson High School after they received a report concerning a student in the school with a handgun. Students had to stand outside in the rain after the campus went into a code red lockdown. ” Right now we’re in a code red. They think somebody brought a firearm to school,” said student Terrance Jealpil. “I just saw a bunch of sheriff’s (deputies) coming...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami PD Nabs Trio Of Thieves Who Ransacked Luxury Designer Sneaker Store

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance cameras captured the moment thieves ransacked a luxury designer sneaker store in Miami early Wednesday morning. According to Miami PD, three suspects were arrested as they tried to escape with thousands of dollars of high-end sneakers and clothing from Token Miami. “For something like this to happen, it’s kind of a setback,” said Derrick Chiverton, co-owner of Token Miami. Miami police arrested 55-year-old Benjamin Whitfield, Rudolph Lightbourne, 38, and 25-year-old Marquis Melton in connection to the burglary. Police say the trio is responsible for stealing roughly $50,000 worth of merchandise from Token Miami Wednesday. Surveillance video from the business shows...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand To Stay On The Job

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand has had a change of heart and will stay on the job after meeting with the city manager. In a statement Rand said, “I am very committed to my officers and staff and the community. I deserve to fully return and take care of my family. I will continue to lead this agency.” On Thursday Rand submitted his resignation paperwork, it would have been effective in December. The same day North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo claimed the resignation came after issues within the walls of City Hall, specifically City Manager Arthur H....
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Pompano Beach Firefighters Prep For Something They Hope They Never To Face: Train Vs. Car Scenario

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Firefighters in Pompano Beach got the chance to train for a situation they said is realistic but hope they’ll never have to face: A train versus a car. “It’s a very realistic scenario where a train hits a vehicle on a track and then there’s some hazmat situation,” said Don Desmond, the training commander for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. The training took place on Wednesday morning on the train tracks off Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard near Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach. The scenario was complete with an already-crashed car from the junkyard, volunteers who played the role of patients...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘You Expect People To Have Basic Human Decency’: Missing Dog Owner On Scammer Charging Ransom To Get Pooch Back

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood couple is heartbroken after their sick dog vanished from their yard. But that sadness turned to anger when someone reached out and said they found the dog but demanded money for its return. Dr. Floof is a cute dog with a tough past. She was found roaming a Hollywood street by Ben Swanson and Caleb Merendino in September. Dr. Floof(Photo Courtesy: Ben Swanson) They tried to find her home but couldn’t, so they decided to make her part of the family. “She is a ball of springy energy. She was elderly and had a lot going on medically but...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Contractor Arrested For Illegal Dumping In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A contractor who had been doing remodeling for a Miami-Dade homeowner has been arrested and is facing charges for illegal dumping. Authorities said they found evidence linking the homeowner to the dump left at SW 268 Street and SW 109 Avenue, an area known for illegal dumping activity. When police interviewed the homeowner, he provided receipts that linked the illegal dumping to the contractor who had done work for him. Police said that one of the invoice items listed included the disposal of waste. Investigators interviewed the contractor who told the officers that he did the work in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Medley Councilwoman Ana Stefano Charged With Fraud

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Medley councilwoman who is accused of using her association with a non-profit foundation to commit fraud has been arrested. Ana Stefano, who is the Executive Director of the Santana Moss Foundation, reportedly sold donated food items from local food banks in violation of a donor agreement with the Feeding America Network. Her arrest came after a joint investigation by the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust (COE) and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s MultiAgency Public Corruption Unit Task Force. Stefano has been charged with one count of an organized scheme to defraud, a first-degree felony, and grand theft, a...
MEDLEY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy