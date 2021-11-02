Caught On Camera: Would-Be Dade Thief Trying To Steal Delivery Van

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for the public’s help in finding the person who was caught on camera trying to steal a delivery van.

It happened on September 22nd, around 3:15 p.m., at NW 61st Street and NW 23rd Avenue.

According to police, while the delivery driver was dropping off packages, a male got into the van and tried to start it.

When the driver returned to the van and saw him in the driver’s seat, he started yelling.

The would-be thief quickly got out of the van and ran to a nearby white 4 door Dodge sedan, driven by another male. They then sped off.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”