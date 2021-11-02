CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dustin Diamond will be remembered in 2nd season of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMySB_0ckEhxxJ00

( WJW ) – Late actor Dustin Diamond will be honored during the second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell,” Variety reports.

Diamond passed away in February after battling stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell,” which aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs, “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

The sequel was launched last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, but Diamond was not included.

‘It’s time’: Mariah Carey smashes pumpkins to kick off Christmas season

The sequel’s executive producer Franco Bario tells Variety after speaking with cast members and other show officials, it was decided there would be a scene where five original cast members, Berkley, Lopez, Gosselaar, Thiessen and Lark Voorhies, will reunite at The Max to remember him.

The Max was the Bayside High hangout.

There will also be clips shown of Diamond from the original “Saved by the Bell” to “show how important he was to the show, but also to the other characters in the show,” Bario told Variety.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Mitchell Hoog Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Mitchell Hoog, one of the lead stars of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival has signed with Buchwald for representation. Hoog leads the Saved by the Bell cast alongside Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli. In the Peacock comedy, which will return for Season 2 on Nov. 24, Hoog stars as Mac Morris, the son of California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). He recently appeared opposite Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment of Warner Bros.’ Conjuring franchise. The Colorado-born actor has also appeared in Richard Jewell, Harriet and Walk Ride Rodeo. Additional credits include Lifetime’s The Surrogate, the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and Netflix’s Daybreak. He continues to be repped by Untitled Entertainment.
MOVIES
TVLine

Saved by the Bell EPs Confirm Screech's Fate Ahead of Season 2

Saved by the Bell will acknowledge the death of original series star Dustin Diamond, as the Bayside class of ’93 gathers to mourn the loss of Samuel “Screech” Powers. In a new interview with Variety, executive producers Tracey Wigfield and Franco Bario confirm that the Peacock revival will pay tribute to both Diamond and his beloved character in the Season 2 premiere (releasing Nov. 24; watch trailer), in a scene that reunites his former costars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski-Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle). “It would have been...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Saved by the Bell’ Gets Competitive With School Spirit in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s junior year and the students of Bayside High are getting competitive in the second season of Peacock’s revival series Saved by the Bell. As the school prepares to host the Southern California School Spirit Competition, the students begin to take a look at just how much spirit they’ll need in order to take the title. In the trailer, below, overachiever Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined to find the school its path to victory as she plans to keep from getting sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense.”
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lark Voorhies
Person
Elizabeth Berkley
Person
Dustin Diamond
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Mariah Carey
GeekTyrant

Trailer for Season 2 of Peacock's SAVED BY THE BELL

Peacock has released the trailer for Season 2 of their popular reimagining of Saved By The Bell. In Season 2, “Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by ‘Bayside nonsense,’ but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father's shadow; Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents' divorce while Lexi finds herself in conflict with Jamie's ex Aisha; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.”
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Peacock’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Trailer: Bayside’s ‘Bitter Rivalry’ With Valley Passes to Next Generation (Video)

Junior year is upon Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), Lexi (Josie Totah) and the other Bayside High kids in the second-season trailer of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot. And the teens are dealing with more “Bayside nonsense” than ever before, as Bayside High prepares to go up against its longtime rival Valley High in a statewide competition of school spirit.
BAYSIDE, CA
Collider

'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 Trailer Welcomes You Back to Bayside

Welcome back to Bayside! Peacock has just released a new trailer for the second season of its Saved by the Bell revival series. This season will show Bayside High students and faculty as they gear up for the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Picking up from last season, Season 2...
BAYSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saved By The Bell#Wjw
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage, 57, & Wife Riko Shibata, 26, Hold Each Other Close As They Embrace On Magazine Cover

Nicolas Cage and his wife both wore clothes from Tom Ford for the photoshoot, which marked the couple’s first appearance on a magazine cover together. Nicolas Cage isn’t keeping his marriage under the radar anymore, that’s for sure. The 57-year-old actor quietly married 26-year-old Riko Shibata in Vegas in February, and now eight months later, the couple has appeared on their first magazine cover together! Flaunt magazine featured the pair in “The Magic Issue,” which was published online Thursday, October 21. On the cover, Nicolas and Riko cuddled up to one another and put their full on full display for the adorable photoshoot.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy