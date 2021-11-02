CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PDUFA Date Extended for Legend/Janssen Multiple Myeloma Drug

By BioSpace
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended Legend Biotech Corporation’s Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date for the drug it is developing to treat relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma. Legend Biotech’s ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) is a BCMA-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy that...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Myeloma#European Medicines Agency#Antigen#Pdufa#Legend Biotech#Bcma#Cita Cel#Orphan Drug Designation#Priority Review#Bla
