Why do I want to go birdwatching at a landfill? Only because I want to see multiple kestrels, harriers, Bald Eagles, meadowlarks, sparrows (maybe some rare ones, if I’m lucky). The I95 landfill is mostly closed, so we can safely drive around and experience open grassland birds and also visit small ponds and forest edges. 134 species have been recorded here, including 58 on a single day in late October. It’s one of those places where you’re never quite sure what you’ll see.

LORTON, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO