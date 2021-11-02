CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSDH: 780 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lo2z8_0ckEf5bQ00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health officials say the number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma continues to drop.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 646,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Crews on scene of industrial accident after worker falls into silo

That’s an increase of 780 cases since Monday, Nov.1.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,444 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,393 deaths as of Tuesday. Officials say that’s 9 additional deaths from Monday’s numbers.

IRS issuing additional tax refunds to 430,000 people

Officials say there were 456 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Best colleges in Oklahoma

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Of Oklahoma#Osdh#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOR

KFOR

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy