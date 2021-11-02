OSDH: 780 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health officials say the number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma continues to drop.
On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 646,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 780 cases since Monday, Nov.1.
At this point, officials believe there are 5,444 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,393 deaths as of Tuesday. Officials say that's 9 additional deaths from Monday's numbers.
Officials say there were 456 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.
Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.
