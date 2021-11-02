Halloween is over, and you know what that means, Mariah Carey fans

Before you can hang your stockings, trim your tree, bake every Christmas cookie recipe in sight, and write out your Christmas wish list for Santa, there’s one very important thing that must come first: turning on the Christmas music and blasting it at full volume. Of course there are tons of classics you have to listen to every December (or November 1 if you're one of ~those~), but could you even imagine the holiday season without Mariah Carey’s quintessential bop “All I Want for Christmas Is You”? It’s impossible. Walk into literally any store this winter and I can guar-an-TEE you’ll hear it at least once, or more so like around 5 to 100 times, give or take.

