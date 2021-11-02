Halloween is over, and you know what that means, Mariah Carey fans

Stores might be putting out their Christmas decorations earlier than ever, but only Mariah Carey can say when the season really begins. The superstar kicked off the holidays (and the end of Halloween, apologies to spooky season lovers) with a video shared to her social media accounts. In the clip, Carey, clad in a bright-red glittery gown and matching high-heeled pumps, sneaks into a house to smash a trio of pumpkins carved with the words, "It's not time"—a reference to her now-classic statement about when it's appropriate to blast her holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Following the short pumpkin-smashing session, Carey switches into a sequin-embellished Santa Claus suit, frolicking in fake snow and a sea of presents with her Jack Russell terrier.
Comments / 0