American crow’s dark reputation arises more from plumage than behavior

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something rather autumnal about watching a flock of American crows glean the last scattered kernels of corn from a harvested field as one of the flock stands sentry and ready to utter the alarm with some guttural “caws” should anything potentially threatening appear on the scene. Crows are such a...

Scene from a dark corner of the American Dream

You could say he fell in the middle of the store because the store is so small that nearly every part of it is in the middle. But the store is not in the middle of the block. It's on a corner. Where else would you open what has always and forever been called a "corner store"?
Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 8

This week, the moon waxes as it moves through Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, building toward next week’s eclipse. With three planets in provocative Scorpio and the lunar eclipse on the horizon, the atmosphere is edgy, and people around you appear tense, agitated, and suspicious. Change feels inevitable, but nobody knows what kind. You can’t control or predict the future, so stop trying to. Instead, try to trust that your community will support you, because if you let it, it will.
How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
William Bartram
Texting tussles arise from interruptions

Dear Amy: When my husband enters the room and I am on my phone texting or emailing, he expects me to stop immediately. I think this is unreasonable, demanding, and controlling. I think he should be willing to wait until I finish the text or email that I had already...
Ancient Curse Arises After Dark: Ghost Tours in Old Town Spring

Located in Spring, Texas, Old Town Spring has a history that goes beyond its tourist attraction name. Dating back to the 1700s the Akokisa tribe, mainly known for its cannibalism, left a curse upon the land. Before Old Town Spring was established, it was a winter camp of the Akokisa...
Deepfakes could help us relive history—or rewrite it

Nir Eisikovits is an associate professor of Philosophy and Director at the Applied Ethics Center, University of Massachusetts Boston. This story originally published on The Conversation. To mark Israel’s Memorial Day in 2021, the Israel Defense Forces musical ensembles collaborated with a company that specializes in synthetic videos, also known...
