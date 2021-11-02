A Smaller Version of 'Bourdain Market' May Open in Manhattan Next Year

In a bit of exciting cafe news for Manhattan Beach, Goodboybob, which has locations in Santa Monica and Culver City, is debuting a shop in the South Bay on Monday, November 1 with hours from 6:30 to 2:30 p.m. The shop is one of LA’s rising Third Wave coffee roasters and cafes, making a terrific set of breakfast and lunch fare as well, including a very tasty egg-filled chapati. As a bit of a bonus, since those are the first few days of operation and will be primarily for staff training, the coffee will be free from Monday until Wednesday, November 3. Then they’ll close Thursday and Friday before reopening for good on Saturday and Sunday. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. The location on 1300 Highland Avenue right across from Uncle Bill’s Pancake House in the heart of Manhattan Beach gives surfers and beach visitors the ideal coffee kick just steps from the pier.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO