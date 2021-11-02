Crews on scene of deadly industrial accident after worker falls into silo
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a worker has died in an industrial accident in southeast Oklahoma City.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an industrial accident near S.E. 70th and Sunnylane.Police identify 21-year-old killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Initial reports indicated that a worker fell into a silo at the site.
Crews were concerned because in addition to the drop, the temperature inside the silo can reach up to 300 degrees.IRS issuing additional tax refunds to 430,000 people
Officials confirmed that the victim, who has not been identified, was killed in the accident. His body has since been recovered from the silo.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 3