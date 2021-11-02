CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Crews on scene of deadly industrial accident after worker falls into silo

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttgd6_0ckEe7P500

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a worker has died in an industrial accident in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an industrial accident near S.E. 70th and Sunnylane.

Police identify 21-year-old killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

Initial reports indicated that a worker fell into a silo at the site.

Crews were concerned because in addition to the drop, the temperature inside the silo can reach up to 300 degrees.

IRS issuing additional tax refunds to 430,000 people

Officials confirmed that the victim, who has not been identified, was killed in the accident. His body has since been recovered from the silo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

Related
KFOR

Pedestrian transported by medical helicopter after being struck by car

UPDATE: The victim involved was pronounced deceased at OU Medical Center from injuries sustained in the collision. The incident is still under investigation. TUTTLE (KFOR)– Sara Road was closed this evening for a little over an hour after a pedestrian was struck by a car. Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded just before seven o’clock to the scene […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Young Child Injured in Accidental Shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– A child was injured in an accidental shooting this afternoon in Northwest Oklahoma City. According to Oklahoma City Police Department’s public information officer, it appears a group of children was playing with a gun at the Arden Park Apartments, 1301 West Hefner, when the gun was discharged. The child that was struck […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Silo, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Teen dies after shooting in Guthrie

GUTHRIE (KFOR)– A teen was killed in a shooting this evening in Guthrie. Just after 5:00 p.m., EMTs were flagged down by a driver in the 500 block of west Noble (State Highway 33). Guthrie Police say the driver was taking the 14-year-old to the hospital in their personal vehicle. The victim was later pronounced […]
GUTHRIE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
KFOR

KFOR

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy