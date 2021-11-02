TV Ratings: 9-1-1 and NCIS Lead Night; The Big Leap, Good Doctor Rise

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 this Monday drew 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, steady in the demo from its previous airing to lead the night in that measure; read recap and watch new Lone Star promo .

Leading out of that, The Big Leap (1.4 mil/0.3) ticked up.

Over on CBS, NCIS (7.1 mil/0.6) led Monday in total audience and was steady in the demo — as were Bob Hearts Abishola (4.8 mil/0.5) and (a rather good episode of?) NCIS: Hawai’i (5 mil/0.5). The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.6) dipped in the demo.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (6.3 mil/0.7, read recap ) dipped week-to-week, while Ordinary Joe (2.3 mil/0.3) was steady.

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (4.9 mil/0.7, read recap ) was steady, while The Good Doctor (4 mil/0.5) rose a tenth with its latest sendoff episode .

THE CW | Pending certain adjustment due to confirmed NFL preemptions, All American (760K/0.2) is currently up in audience while 4400 (680K/0.2) is up in both measures.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.