Park City, UT

Park City Transit early winter service begins Sunday, Nov. 7

 5 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Transit will make the switch to its early winter service schedule starting on Sunday, November 7.

What to expect:

  • Service will resume on the 4 Orange.
  • Timepoints will be adjusted by 7-10 minutes on the 1 Red, 2 Green, and 5 Yellow.
  • New service hours will start on the 9 Purple and Trolley.
  • No changes to the 10 White
  • City-wide routes with updated schedules

View the full map and schedule here .

Park City Transit is conducting a survey regarding the City’s short-range transit plan, which focuses on transportation needs over the next five years. Survey in English / Spanish .

Reminder: federal law requires facemasks while riding the bus.


