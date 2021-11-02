Park City Transit early winter service begins Sunday, Nov. 7
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Transit will make the switch to its early winter service schedule starting on Sunday, November 7.
What to expect:
- Service will resume on the 4 Orange.
- Timepoints will be adjusted by 7-10 minutes on the 1 Red, 2 Green, and 5 Yellow.
- New service hours will start on the 9 Purple and Trolley.
- No changes to the 10 White
- City-wide routes with updated schedules
View the full map and schedule here .
Park City Transit is conducting a survey regarding the City’s short-range transit plan, which focuses on transportation needs over the next five years. Survey in English / Spanish .
Reminder: federal law requires facemasks while riding the bus.
