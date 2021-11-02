Trussville Civic Center plans to host Totally Christmas shopping event

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Civic Center will be hosting its annual Totally Christmas shopping event on Friday, November 19, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee.

This year’s event will feature arts, crafts, clothes, jewelry, and much more offered by over 100 vendors! Live entertainment will also be offered. The Hewitt-Trussville High Steppers and voice artists from Showstopper Productions and Kristy White Music will perform on Friday, November 19, while the Cahaba Elementary Show Choir and the Hewitt-Trussville Jazz Band will perform on Saturday, November 20.

Pictures with Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. Concessions will be provided.