CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns reportedly won’t trade Odell Beckham Jr.

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruOsq_0ckEdmLi00

The Cleveland Browns don’t plan to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

The team hasn’t received an offer “that would make sense,” per the report. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has played six games this season, catching 17 passes on 34 targets with no touchdown receptions.

He has failed to connect with quarterback Baker Mayfield — and Odell Beckham Sr. is placing the blame squarely on Mayfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUcl5_0ckEdmLi00 Also Read:
NFL trade rumors: Latest updates and information for 2021 season

The elder Beckham posted a video to his verified Instagram account Tuesday morning. Set to the song “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M., the video shows missed chances for the Browns’ offense in Weeks 3 through 6 when Beckham Jr. was open and Mayfield didn’t find him.

The post included a number of hashtags from Beckham Sr., including #imafatherbeforeanything, #ihurt4him, #disrespectful and #ilovemyson.

The Browns didn’t comment on the video, and neither did Mayfield’s outspoken wife, Emily. She did, however, retweet a post from a Cleveland journalist that put the blame for the Browns’ woes on the receivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psi3G_0ckEdmLi00 Also Read:
LOOK: Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett wears intimidating Halloween costume before Steelers game

The Browns (4-4) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#R E M#Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Dwi
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

New Rams star recruits Odell Beckham Jr to join him

Von Miller has yet to appear in a game with the Los Angeles Rams, but the star pass-rusher is already doing some recruiting work for his new team. Miller, who was traded to the Rams from the Denver Broncos on Monday, is hoping another former Pro Bowler will join him in L.A. After the Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr., Miller shared a photo of himself and OBJ on Instagram. Friday happened to be Beckham’s 29th birthday, so Miller wished him a happy birthday. He also wrote “come to the (Rams) so we can chase this ring together!!!”
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd: Browns Front Office Told Mayfield To Stop Responding To Me

With all of the turmoil surrounding the Cleveland Browns this week, it was only a matter of time before Colin Cowherd weighed in on the situation. To be fair, Cowherd is consistently critical of Baker Mayfield and has never been a fan. He also never believed bringing Odell Beckham Jr....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers: Odell Beckham Jr. story proves new status for Tampa

The Buccaneers are officially NFL royalty. Having Tom Brady as your quarterback and winning the Super Bowl will do crazy things for your team. Two years ago, the Buccaneers were irrelevant. No one wanted to come to play in Tampa unless it was for a major contract. Now, reporters and analysts alike think it possible that a top-10 wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. would come to Tampa on a veteran minimum contract, regardless of how unlikely.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
NFL
CBS Seattle

Browns-Bengals Preview: ‘Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,’ Says CBS Sports’ Amy Trask

(CBS Pittsburgh) — Both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are coming off games they probably should have won. The banged-up Browns were hardly a sure thing heading into Pittsburgh to meet the division-rival Steelers. Running back Kareem Hunt was out. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, nursing an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, was iffy. A healthy Mayfield would have given Cleveland a clear advantage. But he was clearly not 100 percent. And the 15-10 loss suggests maybe a healthy Case Keenum might have been a better option. The Bengals were a clear favorite over the New York Jets. With a hot Cincinnati...
NFL
Independent

'Loss of Odell Beckham Jr. won't matter to Browns:' Fans react to wide receiver's release

Rumors of Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure from the Cleveland Browns became a reality Friday morning when the team announced the release of the wide receiver. “After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," General Manager Andrew Berry said in a prepared statement released Friday morning.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy