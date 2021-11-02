Meet Cardinal Health's CTO aiming to drive profit through Fuse software arm

President of Cardinal Health at-Home, Suzanne Foster, joins Exo board of directors as leadership team also expands REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (Nov. 3, 2021) — Following a successful $220 million Series C funding round, pioneering health information and devices company Exo (pronounced “echo”) is expanding its board of directors and adding key industry leaders to its management team to carry out its mission of taking medical imaging everywhere. Suzanne Foster, a healthcare executive with broad-ranging leadership experience in the at-home health and medical device industries, joins Exo’s board of directors. Foster is the president of Cardinal Health at-Home, a division of Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) that focuses on the delivery of home medical supplies to over 12,000 commercial customers nationwide and provides products and solutions to customers in the home, helping them navigate the complexities and advance the future of health care. Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 35 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, the company is ranked 14 on the Fortune 500 list. “Suzanne’s vision to fundamentally rethink healthcare for the benefit of the patient and dramatically alter how healthcare is currently delivered aligns directly with Exo’s ideology that healthcare, and medical imaging included, should be accessible to all regardless of their location,” said Sandeep Akkaraju, CEO of Exo. “We’re very excited to have Suzanne’s vision and passion for healthcare transformation on Exo’s board.” Prior to her role at Cardinal Health, Foster served as vice president of Medtronic and the president of STANLEY Healthcare. She is a graduate of Harvard’s School of Public Health and holds both a law degree and a Masters of Public Health in law and health policy. She is also a fellow at the International Women’s Forum and has executive-level compliance experience at a large hospital system. Foster will add broad healthcare and medical device commercialization experience to the Exo board, including at publicly traded Fortune 500 companies. This experience will be critical as Exo moves through commercialization and compliance of its first products — a handheld ultrasound device and a device-agnostic, point-of-care ultrasound workflow solution. Foster’s experience in medical device commercialization at Medtronic and her deep understanding of healthcare workflow systems at Cardinal Healthcare will be immensely valuable as Exo goes to market with powerful new healthcare solutions. “I am very excited to join the board of a pioneering company like Exo and its endeavor to provide health equity,” said Foster. “To be part of a company that is focused on putting ultrasound in the hands of more clinicians so they can use medical imaging to provide real-time assessments and diagnostics on the spot — in ambulances, people’s homes — is an opportunity to truly transform healthcare, and one I can’t pass up.” Exo has also strengthened and expanded its executive leadership team with new key hires and promotions. Lisa Tollman joined Exo as the vice president of strategy and business development. Tollman was most recently the head of U.S. marketing operations and innovation at Amgen, and is a graduate of Harvard Business School. She has an extensive management consultant background and will develop key partnerships and a strategic vision for Exo as the company expands into new markets. Pushkar Singh has also joined Exo as the executive vice president of software engineering. Singh will lead development of the imaging and analytics platform and the growth of the Exo Works software. Singh was most recently an executive vice president at Glooko, a remote patient monitoring company where he led the company’s software and connected devices efforts. About Exo Exo is a health information and devices company. Exo believes everyone around the world should have access to high-quality, affordable and easy-to-use medical imaging. The company is on a mission to modernize medical imaging through its high-performance handheld ultrasound platform and artificial intelligence. Exo’s goal is to enable healthcare professionals to make critical, real-time decisions that ultimately improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.exo.inc. Follow us on Twitter @exoeffect, on LinkedIn @exoeffect, on Instagram @exoeffect and on Facebook @theexoeffect.

