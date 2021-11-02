CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

USMNT Adds Camp, Friendly vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina for World Cup Qualifying Prep

By Brian Straus
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqdLW_0ckEdSe400

Facing a 10-week break in World Cup qualifying and a lengthy winter offseason for its MLS-based players, the U.S. men’s national team will fill some of the gap with a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Dec. 18 at the LA Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park.

Consider it an early, extra January camp. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter still plans to stage the annual, post-New Year’s gathering that traditionally offers training and a game or two to players and prospects from teams in MLS, Liga MX, Scandinavia or perhaps the fringes of other European clubs. Because it all happens outside a FIFA international window and in the middle of most European club campaigns, only the aforementioned portion of the U.S. player pool is typically available.

This winter, however, the stakes are higher thanks to the three pivotal qualifiers scheduled at the end of January and in early February. Keeping the entire squad as sharp as possible is vital, and MLS men comprise a significant part of it. Eleven MLS players were called in for each of the first two Concacaf Octagonal windows as the Americans went 3-1-2. That’s good for second place in the double round-robin competition that’ll send three teams to next year’s World Cup in Qatar and a fourth to an intercontinental playoff.

Berhalter is expected to name his squad this week for the November qualifiers. The U.S. hosts Mexico in Cincinnati on Nov. 12 then plays at Jamaica on Nov. 16. The MLS Cup playoffs start shortly thereafter, at which point domestic offseasons will begin. National team camp will convene in Carson, Calif. on Dec. 5, with any potential invitees from MLS’s conference finalists joining once their seasons conclude.

The Dec. 18 match against Bosnia will be the third all-time between the sides. The most recent meeting was part of the 2018 January camp under interim manager Dave Sarachan. The friendly in Carson ended in a 0-0 draw and marked the senior international debut of goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Bosnia is currently ranked 56th in the world by FIFA (the U.S. is 13th) and it remains alive in World Cup qualifying despite a 1-1-4 record. It’s only two points out of the playoff places in a tight UEFA Group D, which is led by France. Almost the whole squad plays abroad, however, meaning a far less experienced team is expected next month in Southern California.

This winter’s January camp won’t include any friendlies. Berhalter’s MLS players will gather early for training and they’ll then be joined by their European-based teammates once the FIFA window opens toward the end of the month. The U.S. will host El Salvador at a site to be determined on Jan. 27, visit Canada three days later and then host Honduras on Feb. 2.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jamaica Reverses Course, Will Allow 5,000 Vaccinated Fans at Qualifier vs. USMNT

Jamaica, Jamaica Football Federation, El Salvador, CONCACAF, United States of America, Independence Park, Jamaica national association football team, Kingston, 2010 FIFA World Cup qualification (CONCACAF), Mexico. The Jamaican government announced late Thursday that 5,000 vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the Nov. 16 World Cup qualifier against the visiting...
FIFA
Riverside Press Enterprise

U.S. men’s national soccer team to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson

The U.S. men’s national soccer team is making a return to Southern California on Dec. 18 for a friendly against Bosnia and Herezegovina at Dignity Health Sports Park. This is the second time the teams have faced each other in Carson. They played to a scoreless draw in 2018. Bosnia...
MLS
Bleacher Report

Christian Pulisic Headlines USMNT Roster for World Cup Qualifiers vs. Mexico, Jamaica

The United States men's national team welcomes back Christian Pulisic ahead of two World Cup qualifying matches, but the squad will still be without some regulars. The positional breakdown of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>’s 25-player November <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WCQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WCQ</a> roster. <br><br>El plantel de 25 jugadores de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> por posición para los partidos de eliminatorias de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WCQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WCQ</a> en noviembre.<br><br>READ MORE: <a href="https://t.co/amqUIwk6HG">https://t.co/amqUIwk6HG</a> <br>LEE MAS: <a href="https://t.co/HplhGitjMH">https://t.co/HplhGitjMH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnlyForward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnlyForward</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SoloPalante?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SoloPalante</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ih2dIyYojM">pic.twitter.com/Ih2dIyYojM</a>
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Steffen
chatsports.com

Miles Robinson called into USMNT for November World Cup Qualifiers

The United States released its 25-man roster today ahead of the team’s World Cup Qualifying matches this month (vs. Mexico on Nov. 12 and vs. Jamaica on Nov. 16) and Atlanta United central defender Miles Robinson was unsurprisingly included in the team. The positional breakdown of the #USMNT’s 25-player November...
MLS
chatsports.com

USMNT's World Cup Qualifying Squad: Pulisic Returns, Dest, Reyna Out Injured

The challenge should be a bit more manageable this month, but the spotlight will brighten as the U.S. men’s national team’s quest to reach the 2022 World Cup continues with a massive home game against arch-rival Mexico (Nov. 12) followed by a visit to Jamaica (Nov. 16). The Americans (3-1-2)...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup Playoffs#Friendlies#Usmnt#European#Concacaf Octagonal#Americans
ESPN

Mexico calls up Jimenez, Lozano, Corona for World Cup qualifiers vs. U.S., Canada

Mexico will face its last World Cup qualifiers of 2021 with a strong squad headlined by Napoli star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez. Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino called on 26 players to face the United States and Canada for two tough road games to close out their 2021 schedule. El Tri will face the Stars and Stripes on Nov. 12 in Cincinnati before facing off against the Canadians four days later in Edmonton.
MLS
Sporting News

Mexico roster for World Cup qualifying: Veteran squad vs. USA, Canada in November

They are arguably the toughest road trips left on Mexico's road to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino will go into the matches with his most experienced side. The Mexico boss on Thursday released his 26-man roster for the November qualifiers in...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

Challenges faced by Bosnia and Herzegovina could be overcome through dialogue: India at UN

New York [US], November 4 (ANI): India believes the challenges faced by Bosnia and Herzegovina could be overcome by its leaders through dialogue, mutual understanding and empathy towards each other's positions, said Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission on Thursday. Speaking at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate...
POLITICS
goal.com

When is the World Cup qualifier between Uganda vs Kenya and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the qualifying fixture between the Cranes and the visiting Harambee Stars. Kenya will play their fifth match in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign against Uganda at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala on Thursday, November 11. The Harambee Stars...
FIFA
CBS Boston

Revolution Celebrate With Supporters’ Shield, But Focus Is Now On Winning An MLS Cup

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution would have loved to have finished off their historic 2021 regular season with another win. Instead, they settled for one heck of a celebration inside Gillette Stadium. The Revs closed out their regular season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Inter Miami CF, but that did not rain on their Supporters’ Shield celebration after the match. Players gathered on the field to lift the Supporters’ Shield in front of fans for the first time, and it did not disappoint. There was a season-high 31,365 fans in attendance on Sunday, and the majority of them stuck...
MLS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

20K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy