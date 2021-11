Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu are both set to make their hosting debuts on “Saturday Night Live.” Majors will host the long-running NBC sketch series on Nov. 13. He will next be seen in the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” He is known for his roles in films like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” He is set to appear as the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after making his debut in the Disney Plus series “Loki.” Majors will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift. It will be...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO