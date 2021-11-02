CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

World leaders, corporations at COP26, take major step to restore and protect forests

By Unsplash/Sebastian Unrau
UN News Centre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pivotal pledge to save and restore our planet’s forests was officially announced on the second day of the COP26 World Leaders Summit, and with that deal came a long list of commitments from public and private sector actors to combat climate change, curb biodiversity destruction and hunger, and to protect...

news.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
The Independent

Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever – it should be a source of great shame to everyone

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Climate on track to devastate world's poorest economies: study

The 65 most vulnerable nations will see GDP drop 20 percent on average by 2050 and 64 percent by 2100 if the world heats up 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to a report released Monday at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. Even if global temperature rises are capped at 1.5C, in keeping with the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal, the same countries would take a GDP hit of 13 percent by 2050 and 33 percent by the end of the century, the study commissioned by Christian Aid said. To date, Earth's average surface temperature has risen 1.1C compared to late 19th-century levels. The findings from Christian Aid show that more than a third of the world's nations urgently need help to build up resilience if their economies are to withstand the onslaught of heatwaves, drought, floods and storms made more intense and deadly by global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Canby Herald

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
Person
António Guterres
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joko Widodo
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

LONDON — (AP) — European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Forest Protection#World Leaders#Sustainable Agriculture#Cop26
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Industry
Shore News Network

World Leader Slams Greta Thunberg For ‘Complaining Just For Complaining’

Rwandan Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya slammed youth activist Greta Thunberg on Friday for her criticism of the ongoing COP26 climate summit. The top Rwandan diplomat said Thunberg’s critique of a carbon credit system, which developing nations are largely in favor of, was unnecessary, Politico reported. Under a carbon credit system, countries and private businesses that emit an amount of greenhouse gasses above a set threshold could pay other entities that emit under the limit, according to the World Economic Forum.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow protest – live: Greta Thunberg accuses global leaders of presiding over ‘greenwash festival’

Greta Thunberg has given a thundering speech at the climate rally in Glasgow on Friday afternoon, saying that Cop 26 has turned into a “PR event” and lambasted global leaders for turning the urgent talks into a “greenwash festival”.The 18-year-old took to the stage amid cheers from activists and said that “drastic cuts” were needed to halt climate change and that the conference is a celebration of “business as usual and blah blah blah”.Her speech at the protest comes the day after the 18-year-old Swedish environmentalist suggested that summit talks were becoming a “greenwashing campaign” for politicians and business leaders....
PROTESTS
UN News Centre

COP26: Indigenous peoples, protests, and a call to end the war on nature

As millions took to the streets of cities around the world on Saturday, demanding greater climate action, some countries taking part in the COP26 negotiations, made new pledges to invest in nature-based solutions and a greener approach to farming. Mother Nature, or “Pachamama”, as they say in Latin America, took...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
Sourcing Journal

How Apparel Can Play a Role in Attaining Paris Climate Goals

Successfully combating climate change is an uphill battle that will require both urgent action and significant investments. For the textile and apparel industry to do their part in helping achieve the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals, companies must reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. As stakeholders mull their actions, The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with apparel industry experts on critical sustainability issues facing the sector. For the first topic, 28 panelists including those from The LYCRA Company, business development consultancy Gradient Limited, textile manufacturer MAS...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy